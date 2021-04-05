 
checkAd

Akoustis Filters Approved for Use in Multiple WiFi 6E Designs by 2nd Tier-1 SoC Vendor

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 13:00  |  52   |   |   

  • XBAW WiFi 6E Coexistence Filter Solution Has Been Evaluated and Approved for Multiple Chipsets
  • New Market Leading SoC Customer Will Create a One-to-Many Sales Opportunity for XBAW WiFi 6E Coexistence Solution

Charlotte, N.C., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today its leading XBAW WiFi 6E coexistence filter solutions have been approved for use in multiple reference designs by a second tier-1 system-on-chip (SoC) maker.

The 5.5 GHz filter module covers the UNII 1-3 spectrum of the WiFi 6E standard, while the 6.5 GHz filter module covers the UNII 5-8 spectrum. The SoC maker has multiple MU-MIMO multiple chipset designs for next generation routers and other connected devices. Akoustis’ filters have been tested and approved for use with these WiFi 6E chipsets.

Dave Aichele, EVP of Business Development of Akoustis, stated, “We are experiencing rapid acceptance of our XBAW WiFi 6E filter solutions given our superior performance and selectivity.” Mr. Aichele continued, “We successfully navigated the testing and approval process with this 2nd tier-1 SoC maker, which should expand our sales channel through the large customer base of our new SoC client.” 

The FCC announced in late April the approval of 5.9 to 7.1 GHz for unlicensed use, which is the largest spectrum addition since the FCC allocated unlicensed spectrum for WiFi in 1989. The next generation of WiFi that is expected to use these new frequency bands is called WiFi 6E. This approval will create another significant new band, or combination of bands, over the next several years. Since the FTC’s April announcement, governments around the world have begun allocating the same or similar spectrum for future WiFi use. As spectrum is scarce, many nations are limited in the amount of new, available unlicensed spectrum above 6 GHz. This is driving great demand for high-performance coexistence filters that allow the use of all available spectrum.

Seite 1 von 4


Akoustis Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Akoustis Filters Approved for Use in Multiple WiFi 6E Designs by 2nd Tier-1 SoC Vendor XBAW WiFi 6E Coexistence Filter Solution Has Been Evaluated and Approved for Multiple ChipsetsNew Market Leading SoC Customer Will Create a One-to-Many Sales Opportunity for XBAW WiFi 6E Coexistence Solution Charlotte, N.C., April 05, 2021 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Emergent BioSolutions On Track with Respect to COVID-19 Contractual Commitments; Receives Modified ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Tallinna Sadam audited Annual Report 2020 and dividend proposal
Eden Empire Secures Cannabis Development Permit and Announces Joint Venture in Historic Gastown ...
Mexus Prepares To Blast At Its Santa Elena Mine; Continues To Speak To Potential Partners
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY EXPANDS TEAM WITH TRADING, BLOCKCHAIN AND PRODUCT DESIGN SPECIALISTS
UP Fintech Holding Limited Announces US$90 Million Private Placement of Convertible Notes
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Covering Recent European Approval of ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.03.21
Akoustis Secures WiFi 6E Reference Design with Tier 1 WiFi SoC Vendor
15.03.21
Akoustis to Present at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference Today
08.03.21
Akoustis Announces Discharge of Indentures Associated with Convertible Notes

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
5
Akoustis Technologies