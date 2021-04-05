Akoustis Filters Approved for Use in Multiple WiFi 6E Designs by 2nd Tier-1 SoC Vendor

XBAW WiFi 6E Coexistence Filter Solution Has Been Evaluated and Approved for Multiple Chipsets

New Market Leading SoC Customer Will Create a One-to-Many Sales Opportunity for XBAW WiFi 6E Coexistence Solution

Charlotte, N.C., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS ) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today its leading XBAW WiFi 6E coexistence filter solutions have been approved for use in multiple reference designs by a second tier-1 system-on-chip (SoC) maker.

The 5.5 GHz filter module covers the UNII 1-3 spectrum of the WiFi 6E standard, while the 6.5 GHz filter module covers the UNII 5-8 spectrum. The SoC maker has multiple MU-MIMO multiple chipset designs for next generation routers and other connected devices. Akoustis’ filters have been tested and approved for use with these WiFi 6E chipsets.

Dave Aichele, EVP of Business Development of Akoustis, stated, “We are experiencing rapid acceptance of our XBAW WiFi 6E filter solutions given our superior performance and selectivity.” Mr. Aichele continued, “We successfully navigated the testing and approval process with this 2nd tier-1 SoC maker, which should expand our sales channel through the large customer base of our new SoC client.”

The FCC announced in late April the approval of 5.9 to 7.1 GHz for unlicensed use, which is the largest spectrum addition since the FCC allocated unlicensed spectrum for WiFi in 1989. The next generation of WiFi that is expected to use these new frequency bands is called WiFi 6E. This approval will create another significant new band, or combination of bands, over the next several years. Since the FTC’s April announcement, governments around the world have begun allocating the same or similar spectrum for future WiFi use. As spectrum is scarce, many nations are limited in the amount of new, available unlicensed spectrum above 6 GHz. This is driving great demand for high-performance coexistence filters that allow the use of all available spectrum.