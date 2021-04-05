 
First Bank Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

HAMILTON, N.J., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) invites participation in a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial and operating performance during its first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Event: Earnings Conference Call – First Quarter 2021
     
When: Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time
     
Access: Conference Call Dial-In: 844-825-9784
    855-669-9657 (toll-free Canada)
    412-317-5164 (Outside U.S. & Canada)

Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO, Stephen F. Carman, Executive Vice President and CFO, Peter J. Cahill, Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer and Emilio Cooper, Executive Vice President and Chief Deposit Officer will provide an overview of first quarter 2021 results. The management presentation typically lasts approximately fifteen to thirty minutes, followed by investor questions and discussion. The Company’s first quarter results will be released after the market closes on April 26, 2021, and will also be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website. Conference replay information is also available on the Company’s website.

About First Bank
First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 16 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Lawrence, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.35 billion in assets as of December 31, 2020, First Bank offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market exchange under the symbol “FRBA”.

Contact
Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com 




