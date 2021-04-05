 
checkAd

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subjects Dosed in Study Comparing OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, With Nasal Naloxone

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.04.2021, 22:01  |  12   |   |   

  • Pharmacodynamic study will compare OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, with nasal naloxone in reversing the respiratory depression produced by the synthetic opioid, remifentanil

  • Top-line data expected in the fourth quarter

  • This trial starts at a time when deaths resulting from opioid overdose are at record highs

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Opiant”) (NASDAQ: OPNT), a specialty pharmaceutical company developing medicines to treat addictions and drug overdose, today announced that the first subjects were dosed in a head-to-head clinical study comparing the effectiveness of its investigational opioid antagonist OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, with nasal naloxone.

The single-center, randomized, open-label study in heathy volunteers will evaluate the effectiveness of 3mg nasal nalmefene, in comparison to 4 mg nasal naloxone, to reverse the respiratory depression produced by the synthetic opioid, remifentanil. Details of this clinical trial can be found listed on www.clinicaltrials.gov. Identifier: NCT04828005. An overdose can be fatal when an opioid interrupts the body’s natural drive to breathe. Top-line data from the trial are expected in the fourth quarter 2021.

According to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 63,000 opioid overdose deaths were recorded in the United States during the 12 months ending August 2020 – a 31% increase to the prior year and record high¹. The most common are overdoses from synthetic opioids, such as illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is 50x more potent than heroin.

“The initiation of this head-to-head study is an important step in our comprehensive development program for OPNT003, nasal nalmefene,” said Dr. Roger Crystal, President and CEO, Opiant Pharmaceuticals. “The potential for a faster acting, longer duration antagonist holds promise in the fight against an increasing number of opioid overdoses that have been driven by more powerful synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl. By directly comparing OPNT003 to nasal naloxone, we hope to generate additional data to support the potential therapeutic benefits of OPNT003, nasal nalmefene.”

Seite 1 von 3


Opiant Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces First Subjects Dosed in Study Comparing OPNT003, Nasal Nalmefene, With Nasal Naloxone Pharmacodynamic study will compare OPNT003, nasal nalmefene, with nasal naloxone in reversing the respiratory depression produced by the synthetic opioid, remifentanilTop-line data expected in the fourth quarter This trial starts at a time when …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
First Compassionate Special Permit (CSP) Patient in Philippines Improved Significantly 35 hours ...
Plug Power, Chart Industries and Baker Hughes announce their intention to become cornerstone ...
Euro Sun Initiates Strategic Environmental Assessment Process for Rovina Valley Project
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Submits Plan to CDC and Will Be Ready to Join America’s ...
Sensei Biotherapeutics Appoints Jessie M. English, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors
Barrick and Papua New Guinea Progress Porgera Negotiations
Former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Frank Fannon Joins Standard Lithium ...
GameStop Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program
Titel
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020 und Informationen zur ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. (CSE: MOVE) (US OTC: MOTNF) (GERMANY: 2KGA) Becoming Powerful Player in Hydrogen Fueling Space
CytoDyn’s Leronlimab Decreased Mortality at 14 Days by 82% With Statistically ...
Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Topline Data From its Phase 2b/3 COVID-19 Trial of Ifenprodil (3) 
Arbutus Biopharma, X-Chem and Proteros biostructures Enter into a Pan-Coronavirus Discovery ...
AgraFlora Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell its AAA Heidelberg Subsidiary
PureGold Milling Facility Achieves Design Capacity, Additional Liquidity Secured as PureGold Mine ...
Trillion Announces Closing of Debt Settlement
International development strategy pursuit in Asia and in the United States
CytoDyn Completes $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate at $10.00 Per Share ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. to Participate in a Cantor Fitzgerald Fireside Chat to Discuss COVAXIN COVID-19 Vaccine ...
CytoDyn to File Accelerated Rolling Review with MHRA and Interim Order (IO) with Health Canada for ...
AgraFlora Appoints Elise Coppens as New CEO and Director to Implement the Next Phase of its ...
AgraFlora Announces AGM Voting Results
Emerging Markets Report: A Transformative Time
Relay Medical & Fio Execute Agreement to Provide COVID-19 Rapid Testing at Toronto Pearson ...
Xebec Provides Updated 2020 Guidance
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Promise for Smokers Seeking Alternatives
TAAT(TM) Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQB: TOBAF) Offers Innovative Smoking Alternative
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC FOURTH QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.03.21
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Announces Final Tranche of NIDA Grant Award for its Investigational Treatment for Opioid Overdose
22.03.21
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board of Directors With Appointment of Seasoned Clinical Development Executive Lorianne Masuoka, M.D.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
10
Opiant Ph. (OPNT) - riesiges Potenzial: $8.58 am 15.12.2020