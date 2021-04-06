Aurora Mobile Partners with US Online Retailer iHerb to Lead Development of AI-powered Cross-border E-commerce
SHENZHEN, China, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that
it has entered into a partnership agreement with iHerb, LLC (“iHerb”), a leading e-commerce store for world-renowned brands of health and natural products. By leveraging the innovative strengths of
both companies, Aurora Mobile will help iHerb explore new growth in digital commerce, facilitate smart operation analytics and jointly promote AI-powered cross-border e-commerce to new
heights.
Established in 1996, iHerb is a widely popular e-commerce platform in the United States offering value-for-money and high-quality health and natural products to more than 150 countries and regions. Its broad product categories include more than 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands shipped directly from its GMP certified and state-of-the-art climate controlled distribution centers in the U.S. and Asia. In China, iHerb provides direct delivery through SF Express and ECMS x JD CERI. The on demand delivery process can be tracked securely and quickly, taking on average only 3 to 10 working days from the warehouses to customers.
In recent years, cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and the boom of the digital economy have accelerated digital upgrade and innovation in various sectors. Innovation is key in the highly competitive e-commerce space, and online platforms rely on tech-empowered transformation and enhanced productivity to unlock new opportunities. Through this partnership with iHerb, Aurora Mobile will provide its artificial intelligence-driven and machine learning-based analytics and smart operation expertise in digital commerce, to help iHerb enhance its sales and marketing models and deliver a more user-friendly customer journey and after-sales support. This cooperation demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its cutting-edge AI technology and analytics capabilities which can be applied in the cross-border e-commerce sector, and further cements the Company’s leadership in the market.
Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China and was listed on Nasdaq in July 2018. Recently, Aurora Mobile signed milestone agreements with a number of leading platforms in the finance, insurance, weather, internet tools, gaming, fresh food e-commerce, online education, telecom, new energy vehicle, community buying-group and local on-demand delivery sectors, including Ping An Bank, Data Center of China Life, Moji Weather, WiFi Master, Lilith Games, Missfresh, 17zuoye, Beijing Unicom, Dongfeng Motor, Nice Tuan, Dada Now and other well-known companies, to drive user growth, improve user experience and increase traffic value.
