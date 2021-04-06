Aurora Mobile Partners with US Online Retailer iHerb to Lead Development of AI-powered Cross-border E-commerce

SHENZHEN, China, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with iHerb, LLC (“iHerb”), a leading e-commerce store for world-renowned brands of health and natural products. By leveraging the innovative strengths of both companies, Aurora Mobile will help iHerb explore new growth in digital commerce, facilitate smart operation analytics and jointly promote AI-powered cross-border e-commerce to new heights.



Established in 1996, iHerb is a widely popular e-commerce platform in the United States offering value-for-money and high-quality health and natural products to more than 150 countries and regions. Its broad product categories include more than 30,000 products from 1,200 top brands shipped directly from its GMP certified and state-of-the-art climate controlled distribution centers in the U.S. and Asia. In China, iHerb provides direct delivery through SF Express and ECMS x JD CERI. The on demand delivery process can be tracked securely and quickly, taking on average only 3 to 10 working days from the warehouses to customers.