Digihost Announces 105.26 Bitcoins Mined in the First Quarter of 2021 and Provides Operations Update

TORONTO, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that the Company has increased its mined Bitcoin (“BTC”) holdings during the month of March 2021 by 36.54 BTC, bringing the Company’s total BTC balance to 256.26. Based on an approximate current BTC price of US$59,000, the total value of BTC in the Company’s possession is approximately US$15,119,000. During the first quarter of 2021, Digihost mined a total of 105.26 BTC, broken down by month as follows:



January 2021 33.70 BTC February 2021 35.02 BTC March 2021 36.54 BTC

At the end of March 2021, the Company was mining BTC at a hashrate of approximately 190PH and at an all-in cost of approximately US$15,000 per BTC for the month of March.

Digihost is also pleased to report that during the first quarter of 2021, the Company achieved many significant milestones in its evolution as a top tier blockchain technology company, including:

closed approximately $29 million in equity financings;

upgraded its exchange listing in the U.S. from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB;

increased the Company’s potential hashrate capacity to 3EH through the conditional acquisition of a 60MW power plant in Upstate New York;

acquired 700 S17+ 76TH BTC miners, projected to be fully operational by mid-April; and

repayment of all debt in the aggregate amount of US$3,975,000.



Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO, stated: “We are extremely pleased to report the success achieved by Digihost during the first quarter of 2021. Having mined 105.26 BTC during the quarter, and consistently increasing the rate of output month-over-month, we have increased the balance of BTC held by the Company to a total 256.26 BTC, which is a testament to our efficient operations and highly skilled operations team. We are also excited to deploy an additional 700 BTC miners this month, which will aid in furthering our goal of continuously increasing the level of BTC mined and held by the Company and providing growth and value for our shareholder base. As a Company, we continue to explore every opportunity to expand our BTC mining operations through the acquisition of new miners, vertical integration, improved operational efficiencies, and ensuring that the Company is always in a position to attract the financial resources to achieve these goals.”