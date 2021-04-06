Vijay Konda Joins Korn Ferry as Vice President of Cloud Architecture for Korn Ferry Digital

Konda joins Korn Ferry from Charles River Development, a software company, where he was vice president of Cloud Architecture. Previously, he was the chief architect for the Markets group at Bank Of New York Mellon and a cloud architect for a private equity firm, where he built the data architecture strategy for their core applications. Konda started his career as a software engineer at Hewlett Packard.

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY) today announced that Vijay Konda has joined the firm as the vice president of Cloud Architecture for the firm’s Digital business. He is based in Boston.

Konda is the founder of TheFoyer.com LLC, where he developed web scraping technology to aggregate information from multiple sources on the web and successfully integrated the technology with financial sites and bill payment sites. The technology was acquired by Cyberbills, Inc. Most recently, Konda founded BlockTrust, which focuses on blockchain research in Ethererum, Hypderledger Fabric, and other blockchain systems such as Tendermint.

As the head of Cloud Architecture for Korn Ferry Digital, Konda will be building the architecture for the Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud, an artificial intelligence platform that pulls together market intelligence and Korn Ferry owned data to provide insights and recommended actions to deliver business outcomes. The Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud combines data to benchmark against industry, peers, and best practices to help leaders make better decisions about their organization, leadership, and people.

“Vijay will be responsible for delivering an architecture capable of providing highly scalable, fault tolerant services for the Korn Ferry Intelligence Cloud,” said Satish Gannu, chief technology officer, Korn Ferry Digital. “He has spent the last 20 years in architecting distributed and cloud-based solutions, digitization, and startup solutions. Vijay is an expert in financial services, video conferencing vertical solutions, big data, cloud platforms, and blockchain. We’re honored to have him on the team.”

Konda holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Regional Engineering College, Warangal, India, and a master’s degree in computer science from Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai.

