 
checkAd

Market Forces at Work Supply Constraints and Buyer Demand Pushes US Home Price Annual Appreciation to 15-Year High in February, CoreLogic Reports

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 14:00  |  34   |   |   

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for February 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210406005343/en/

CoreLogic National Home Price Change and Forecast; February 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

CoreLogic National Home Price Change and Forecast; February 2021 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Home prices continued to increase in February, reaching the highest annual gain since April 2006, as demand continues to clash with historically low supply. These factors have created increased affordability challenges, especially as mortgage rates also begin to rise.

CoreLogic analysis also shows homebuyers have steadily moved away from densely populated, high-cost coastal areas in favor of more affordable suburban locales. The number of homebuyers in the top 10 metros with the largest net out-migration — including West Coast metros like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Jose — who chose to move to another metro increased by 3 percentage points in 2020 to 21% from 2019. This sentiment is reflected in CoreLogic’s recent consumer survey, which found that 57% of current non-homeowners on the West Coast feel the home options in their area are not at all affordable.

“Homebuyers are experiencing the most competitive housing market we’ve seen since the Great Recession,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. “Rising mortgage rates and severe supply constraints are pushing already-overheated home prices out of reach for some prospective buyers, especially in more expensive metro areas. As affordability challenges persist, we may see more potential homebuyers priced out of the market and a possible slowing of price growth on the horizon.”

Top Takeaways:

  • Nationally, home prices increased 10.4% in February 2021, compared with February 2020. On a month-over-month basis, home prices increased by 1.2% compared to January 2021.
  • Home prices are projected to increase 3.2% by February 2022. Increased inventory as the pandemic wanes, coupled with affordability concerns that may discourage potential homebuyers, could lead to a slowdown in home price growth by the end of 2021.
  • Metro areas where affordability constraints are prevalent continue to persist as prices rise. For instance, in February, home prices increased 16.2% year over year in Phoenix, 12.5% in Seattle and 8.2% in Los Angeles.
  • At the state level, Idaho, Montana and South Dakota had the strongest price growth in February, up 22.6%, 19.5% and 17.1%, respectively.

“The run-up in home prices is good news for current homeowners but sobering for prospective buyers,” said Dr. Frank Nothaft, chief economist at CoreLogic. “Those looking to buy need to save for a down payment, closing costs and cash reserves, all of which are much higher as home prices go up. Add to that a rise in mortgage rates and the affordability challenge for first-time buyers becomes even greater."

Seite 1 von 3
CoreLogic Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Market Forces at Work Supply Constraints and Buyer Demand Pushes US Home Price Annual Appreciation to 15-Year High in February, CoreLogic Reports CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released the CoreLogic Home Price Index (HPI) and HPI Forecast for February 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Organigram Acquires Soft Chew Manufacturer: Edibles & Infusions Corporation, a Cannabis Processor Backed by Decades of Confectionary Experience
Carbios: 2021 Strategic Update & 2020 Annual Results
T-Mobile Accelerator Kicks Off Spring Program Fueling 5G Innovation in Immersive AR/VR Technologies ...
Veolia Calls on Suez to Engage in Dialogue in Order to Build Together the Global Champion of ...
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors that Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS) is Being Sued for Misleading ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Industrials Capabilities to be Shown at “Double Click” ...
Organigram to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results on April 13, 2021
Endeavor Bank Announces 2020 Year End Financial Results
Titel
Canadian Pacific, Kansas City Southern Receive Widespread Support for Creating First ...
Palantir Issues Additional Details About Life Sciences Capabilities to be Shown at “Double ...
Illumina Announces Preliminary Revenue for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021
Renewable Energy Group and Optimus Technologies Collaborate to Deliver Biodiesel to Fleets ...
Heritage Cannabis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI) Agrees to Acquire Chilevisión
Arcimoto Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Gilead Sciences Comments on the Passing of John C. Martin, PhD
Cresco Labs Commends New York State for Passing Adult Use Cannabis Legislation
NanoVibronix Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders
Titel
AMC Burbank 16 and AMC Century City 15 to Reopen Monday, March 15
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Results
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Bristol Myers Squibb’s and bluebird bio’s Abecma ...
Bunge Announces Leadership Team Changes
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Complete Merger
SHRMF BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Champignon Brands Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class ...
FSD Pharma Enters into License Agreement to Develop FDA approved Veterinary Drugs for the Treatment ...
CYDY BREAKING ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages CytoDyn Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before ...
Argo Blockchain Purchases Land in Texas with Access to Power Generation Rights
Palantir and Faurecia Embark on Long-Term Strategic Partnership
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Labs Announces Partnership with Zkittlez Providing Award Winning Genetics in Oregon

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.21
CRMLS Selects CoreLogic to Provide Real Estate Professionals with State-of-the-Art Multiple Listing Platform and Interactive Homebuying Portal
17.03.21
Certainty in Outlook: CoreLogic’s Home Price Index Forecasts Provide Accurate Results, According to Latest Validation Report
11.03.21
Home Equity Continues to Soar: Homeowners Gained Over $1.5 Trillion in Equity in 2020, CoreLogic Reports
09.03.21
A Look Back: US Mortgage Delinquency Rates Experience Record Highs and Lows in 2020, CoreLogic Reports