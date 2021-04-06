The Universal registration document including the annual financial report for fiscal year 2020 was submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 6 April 2021.

The Company announces the publication of its Universal registration document including the annual financial report for 2020.

This document is available on the websites of:

CEGEREAL (www.cegereal.com), Media Center / Reports section

AMF (www.amf-france.org).

Copies of the Universal registration document are also available free of charge on request made to the Company’s registered office (CEGEREAL – 42 rue de Bassano – 75008 Paris) or to the following email address: info@cegereal.com.

The following documents are incorporated into the Registration Document:

- The 2020 annual financial report,

- The Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance,

- The Statutory Auditors’ reports,

- The description of the share buyback program,

- The Board of Directors’ report to the shareholders’ meeting of 12 May 2021,

- The report of the independent third party (OTI) on the statement on non-financial performance.

CEGEREAL S.A.

A French Société anonyme with a Board of Directors

With a share capital of €60 444 472

Registered office: 42 rue de Bassano - 75008 Paris

Paris Companies and Commercial Registry No. 422 800 029

