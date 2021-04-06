 
CEGEREAL S.A. Terms and Conditions for the Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document Including the Annual Financial Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
06.04.2021, 19:13  |  56   |   |   

Regulatory News:

CEGEREAL S.A. (Paris:CGR):

The Company announces the publication of its Universal registration document including the annual financial report for 2020.

The Universal registration document including the annual financial report for fiscal year 2020 was submitted to the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on 6 April 2021.

This document is available on the websites of:

Copies of the Universal registration document are also available free of charge on request made to the Company’s registered office (CEGEREAL – 42 rue de Bassano – 75008 Paris) or to the following email address: info@cegereal.com.

The following documents are incorporated into the Registration Document:

- The 2020 annual financial report,

- The Board of Directors’ report on the corporate governance,

- The Statutory Auditors’ reports,

- The description of the share buyback program,

- The Board of Directors’ report to the shareholders’ meeting of 12 May 2021,

- The report of the independent third party (OTI) on the statement on non-financial performance.

CEGEREAL S.A.
 A French Société anonyme with a Board of Directors
With a share capital of €60 444 472
Registered office: 42 rue de Bassano - 75008 Paris
Paris Companies and Commercial Registry No. 422 800 029

