ALSO expands offering for IoT solutions with products from Teltonika Networks The Internet of Things is transforming our everyday lives: from the home with smart appliances to the job with optimized processes, machine automation, data-driven proactive decision making, etc. The IoT market in the EMEA region is expected to grow by an average of 31.5 percent per year. Reason enough for ALSO to form a new distribution partnership with Teltonika Networks, a rapidly growing European manufacturer of professional networking connectivity equipment for Global markets, specializing in IoT, IIoT, and M2M solutions.

Karolis Birgiolas, Chief of Sales for the DACH region of Teltonika Networks commented: "We are pleased to be partnering with ALSO as this will not only help both companies reach new opportunities but also promote technological change and increase the acceleration of IoT globally. With ALSO's market reach and Teltonika Networks portfolio there is a reliable path for a successful business to create and fulfill the rapidly growing need for IoT technologies."

Just recently, Teltonika Networks received an Industry 4.0 Star 2020 for smart innovative manufacturing solutions. The adoption of the latest technologies and AI algorithms enabled the implementation of various successful projects. For example, manufacturing machinery can now be monitored and managed completely remotely, securely with absolute minimum human intervention, while increasing competitiveness, profitability, and productivity. Another area, where IoT solves a big real-life problem is in public transport. Due to smart technologies, public transport can now offer public WIFI, electronic ticketing, ensure safety due to CCTV surveillance, and use digital signage screens for important announcements, advertising, and entertainment.