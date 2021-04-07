 
FireEye to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 27, 2021

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that it will release financial results for its first quarter 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 after the close of the U.S. markets. FireEye will host a conference call the same day at 5 p.m. ET (2 p.m. PT) to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 877-312-5521 (domestic) or 678-894-3048 (international). A live audio webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.fireeye.com. Shortly after the conclusion of the call, an archived version of the webcast will be available at the same website.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,900 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

2021 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.

Zeit
25.03.21
FireEye Recognized by Leading Independent Research Firm As a Strong Performer for Managed Detection & Response Service
24.03.21
FireEye and FireEye CEO Recognized as Microsoft Security 20/20 Partner Awards Finalists for Top Managed Detection and Response Team and Security Industry Changemaker
23.03.21
FireEye Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence by Leading Independent Research Firm
16.03.21
Mandiant Introduces New Services to Counter Dynamic Insider Threats
10.03.21
FireEye Schedules Monthly Threat Briefings for Investors and Financial Analysts

Zeit
20.11.20
32
FireEye - Cybersecurity