SAIC Wins $800 Million U.S. Army Contract for Modeling & Simulation Systems Engineering

The U.S. Army awarded Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) a single-award contract worth approximately $800 million to continue providing engineering and professional support services to the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, Aviation & Missile Center (DEVCOM AvMC), Software, Simulation, Systems Engineering and Integration (S3I) Directorate.

During the potential five-year, cost plus fixed-fee contract, SAIC will provide various systems-of-systems modeling and simulation support to all branches of the Armed Services, multiple Program Offices, and others for development and improvements to their systems.

Under the contract, SAIC will deliver live, virtual and constructive modeling and simulation, data science, system-of-systems modeling and simulation architecture, system engineering, model-based systems engineering, battlespace effectiveness experimentation, missile defense and multi-domain operations system-of-systems, and combatant command modeling and simulation-based exercise, war-games and training. Work is geographically dispersed with Government operations located at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama; Schriever Air Force Base, Colorado; and the Pacific Warfare Center located on the island of Oahu, Hawaii.

“This new work expands upon SAIC’s rich history of providing engineering and professional services in this area of the Army for several decades,” said Bob Genter, SAIC president, Defense and Civilian Sector. “We are honored to continue our work with the Army as the new primary provider for the S3I Modeling & Simulation Systems Engineering contract and we look forward to developing and bringing new and emerging technologies to the Army.”

The contract was awarded under the General Services Administration’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) professional services contract, managed by the Army Contracting Command - Redstone Arsenal.

“SAIC is honored to provide our exceptional modeling and simulation support services to S3I and DEVCOM AvMC,” said Gabe Camarillo, SAIC senior vice president, Army Business Unit. “We look forward to extending our support to the Army and our warfighters for many years to come.”

Tasks under this contract may also involve related non-US systems. Modeling & Simulation for Systems Engineering includes life cycle support to aviation, missile and air defense systems, subsystems, components, subcomponents, testbeds / laboratories / infrastructure, external interfaces/networks, and support equipment. The Modeling & Simulation area consists of three divisions: Army Missile Systems Division, Strategic and Operational Analysis Division, and Modeling & Simulation Technology Division.

