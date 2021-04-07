 
eQ Plc Managers' Transactions

07.04.2021, 15:00  |  14   |   |   

eQ Oyj  Managers' Transactions
7 April 2021 at 4:00 p.m.


Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Teamet Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Koskimies, Mikko
Position: Chief Executive Officer

Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210407153939_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-04-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 1.79 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.79 EUR


 

eQ Plc
Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, www.eQ.fi


