eQ Plc Managers' Transactions
7 April 2021 at 4:00 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Teamet Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Koskimies, Mikko
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: eQ Oyj
LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68_20210407153939_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-04-01
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009009617
Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
(X) Linked to stock option programme
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 100,000 Unit price: 1.79 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 100,000 Volume weighted average price: 1.79 EUR
