Achiko AG: Achiko appoints new Chief Financial Officer and announces changes to senior team

04.05.2021
04.05.2021, 06:45  |  57   |   |   

Achiko AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Achiko AG: Achiko appoints new Chief Financial Officer and announces changes to senior team

04-May-2021
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Achiko appoints new Chief Financial Officer and announces changes to senior team

- Appoints Robert Rieder as Chief Financial Officer

- Chief Operating Officer Chris Young to retire

- Focus on product development, lowering cost profile and improved alignment of resources

Zurich, 4 May 2021 - Achiko AG (SWX:ACHI, ISIN CH0522213468) appoints Robert Rieder as Chief Financial Offer ("CFO"), replacing CFO ad interim Ruediger Petrikowski, who has done a phenomenal job driving results and accelerating the transformation since July 2020.

Mr Rieder is a senior finance excutive with over 20 years of experience in working with start-ups and high growth companies including several in the biotech and medtech space. Mr Rieder has held influential roles in establishing and building finance teams, facilitating fundraising efforts and leading business and operations for domestic and international companies. He has extensive knowledge and experience in financial and cost accounting, budgeting, forecasting, financial planning and analysis within the United States, Europe and Asia.

Most recently, he has served as CFO at technology start-up emonitor AG in Zurich, Switzerland (real estate sector). Prior to this, Mr Rieder held several positions as Director of Finance and Operations, Head of Finance and later Financial Controller - Senior Director at life sciences group Abzena in San Diego, California. Previously, he was the CEO of Rieder Enterprises Ltd in Hong Kong, China and supported multiple start-ups and SMEs in Silicon Valley at Ecosystem Ventures. He has served as a Senior Auditor at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) in Basel, Switzerland and San Jose, California. He holds a B.Sc. in Accounting and Finance from the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland FHNW.

