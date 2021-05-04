 
EQS-Adhoc COLTENE Holding AG: Change in the Group Management

COLTENE Holding AG: Change in the Group Management

04-May-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Altstätten, May 04, 2021

John Westermeier, Vice President Marketing & Sales North America and Managing Director of SciCan Ltd. in Toronto has decided for private reasons to step down from the Group Management of COLTENE end of June 2021.

As part of the merger of COLTENE and SciCan in October 2018, John Westermeier joined the current COLTENE Group as the former CEO of SciCan. Since then, he had successfully shaped the development of SciCan within the COLTENE Group. In the future, he would like to be able to devote more time to private projects. The company will announce the arrangement of his successor at a later date.

Martin Schaufelberger, CEO of the COLTENE Group, comments: "We respect John's decision, but regret his departure. As a customer-focused leader, he had strongly developed SciCan's sales in North America. In particular, after the merger with COLTENE, he had successfully merged the sales organizations in North America and was responsible for leading sales and marketing communications in the region. I thank John Westermeier for his great commitment to the COLTENE Group and wish him all the best for the future."

Financial calender

Release of Half-year Report 2021 and Conference call on the half-year results 2021

Release of Annual Report 2021 and Media and analyst conference on 2021 financial year

Annual General Meeting 2022

Release of Half-year Report 2022 and Conference call on the half-year results 2022

 August 6, 2021


 March 4, 2022


 April 21, 2022

 Friday, August 5, 2022


