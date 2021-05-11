NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: MeinAuto Group AG / Key word(s): IPO MeinAuto Group AG ('MeinAuto Group') together with Hg, has decided to postpone the contemplated IPO due to currently adverse market conditions for high growth companies. 11-May-2021 / 15:45 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MeinAuto Group AG ("MeinAuto Group") together with Hg, has decided to postpone the contemplated IPO due to currently adverse market conditions for high growth companies.

The initial listing of the shares of MeinAuto Group on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was originally planned for May 12, 2021. MeinAuto Group and Hg remain committed to listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange once market conditions stabilise.

DISCLAIMER

This release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia), Australia, Canada or Japan. It does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The shares may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of shares of MeinAuto Group AG (the "Company") in the United States.