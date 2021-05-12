 
checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA: Renta Corporación releases its interim financial information for the first quarter of 2021 and informs about the period to submit Offer to Purchase Instructions

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.05.2021, 14:05  |  89   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA: Renta Corporación releases its interim financial information for the first quarter of 2021 and informs about the period to submit Offer to Purchase Instructions

12-May-2021 / 14:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BONDHOLDERS NOTICE - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MAY 2021

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF BONDHOLDERS. IF BONDHOLDERS ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE ACTION THEY SHOULD TAKE, THEY SHOULD SEEK THEIR OWN INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL AND LEGAL ADVICE IMMEDIATELY FROM THEIR STOCKBROKER, SOLICITOR, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL OR LEGAL ADVISOR.

Renta Corporación releases its interim financial information for the first quarter of 2021 and informs about the period to submit Offer to Purchase Instructions as set forth in the Conditions of the Bonds

Renta Corporación Real Estate, S.A. ("Renta Corporación" or the "Issuer") hereby gives notice to the bondholders of the €16,500,000 6.25 per cent. Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2023 (the "Bonds") that the Issuer has published its interim financial information for the first quarter of 2021 in the Spanish Securities Market Commission (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) webpage (https://www.cnmv.es/portal/verDoc.axd?t={84c21dd7-13b0-4d9a-af8c-a36eba26dfcb}) and the Issuer's webpage (https://www.rentacorporacion.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Interim-Di ...)

The abovementioned interim financial information evidences that Renta Corporación had a positive EBITDA in the first quarter of 2021.

Accordingly, the Issuer hereby notifies that, pursuant to condition 6 (d) of the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Conditions"), any bondholder in respect of its Bonds may cause the Issuer to make to such bondholder an offer to purchase up to 5% of the principal amount of the Bonds held by it at the moment of the Offer to Purchase Instruction, such percentage being calculated as stated in the Conditions, by delivering a written instruction notice, in accordance with the provisions regarding notices and communications set forth in the Fiscal Agency Agreement, to the Issuer to make an Offer to Purchase provided that this Offer to Purchase Instruction is delivered to the Issuer no later than 10 business days after the publication by the Issuer of the aforementioned quarterly financial information (that is, no later than 25 May 2021) and provided that the remaining requirements set forth in the Conditions are met.

Seite 1 von 3
Renta Corporacion 6,25 % bis 10/23 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA: Renta Corporación releases its interim financial information for the first quarter of 2021 and informs about the period to submit Offer to Purchase Instructions DGAP-Ad-hoc: Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement Renta Corporación Real Estate, SA: Renta Corporación releases its interim financial information for the first quarter of 2021 and informs about the period to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS OUTSTANDING QUARTER, REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK
DGAP-News: Ferratum Capital Germany GmbH: Ferratum Group publishes Q1 2021 results
DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj: Ferratum Group publishes Q1 2021 results
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG steigert im ersten Quartal 2021 Profitabilität deutlich
DGAP-News: Classic Minerals Limited: Classics Goldaufbereitungsanlage erfolgreich in Betrieb genommen
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd mit starkem Jahresauftakt im ersten Quartal
DGAP-News: Northern Data steigert verwaltetes Exahash-Volumen und partizipiert an attraktiver ...
Neue, genauere Schnelltest-Methode: Havn Life Sciences entwickelt präzise Methode für Psilocybin-Schnelltest
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Ermutigender Jahresauftakt
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Neuartiger Antikörper-Test eröffnet zusätzliches hohes Potenzial
DGAP-News: VARTA AG: VARTA AG erhöht Profitabilität und bestätigt im Bereich V4Drive Zusammenarbeit mit ...
DGAP-DD: ENCAVIS AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CompuGroup Medical profitiert von der Digitalisierung im Gesundheitswesen mit dynamischem Wachstum ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - FURTHER TRADING ...
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG veröffentlicht Consensus von Analystenschätzungen zum Q1/2021e sowie zum FY 2021e
DGAP-News: Bitcoin Group SE: Bitcoin Group SE: Per Hlawatschek verstärkt Management-Board in der Funktion als ...
DGAP-News: TAKKT AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividendenzahlung von 1,10 Euro je Aktie - Aufsichtsrat ...
DGAP-News: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS OUTSTANDING QUARTER, REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK
Titel
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital beantragt Notierung ihrer Stammaktien am NASDAQ ...
EQS-News: Relief und AdVita verkünden Beginn der Phase-2-Studie mit inhalativer RLF-100-Formulierung für ...
DGAP-News: Adler Modemärkte AG: Verhalten der Bundesregierung gefährdet rd. 3.200 Arbeitsplätze bei ADLER
DGAP-News: Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. erläutert Kooperation seiner Portfoliogesellschaft Nabati mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff requests lenders' consent for an IPO of Pepco ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des Geschäftsjahres 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​ Annual General Meeting
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Steinhoff decides to launch Pepco IPO
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power erwirbt restliche Beteiligung an PowerTap, um zu 100 % ...
Titel
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien