Organic Garage Significantly Expands Online Reach With North America’s Largest Online Delivery Platform Instacart

Organic Garage Ltd. ( TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1 ), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to announce that it has signed an exclusive partnership agreement to utilize Instacart’s delivery platform for the online ordering and delivery of groceries from all Organic Garage retail locations. Under the data sharing agreement, prices on the Instacart platform will reflect Organic Garage’s regularly priced on-shelf and flyer merchandise.

Comparison of Organic Garage’s online delivery service areas.(Graphic: Business Wire)

“We're thrilled to partner with Organic Garage to provide customers same-day delivery of the organic goods they love while keeping affordability in mind,” said Nick Gajewski, Retail Partnerships at Instacart. “We know that independent grocers like Organic Garage are central to building the character of their neighborhoods and we're proud to work with this beloved local retailer. We look forward to helping them bring their incredible selection of organic and all-natural products online.”

As part of the agreement with Instacart, Organic Garage has significantly extended its delivery range and increased its online delivery availability to over 2.11 million households in the Ontario market. This includes being able to service new markets that were previously not available for delivery from Organic Garage including Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Newmarket, Scarborough, and Pickering, to name a few.

Matt Lurie, CEO of Organic Garage commented, “I am very excited to finalize this agreement with Instacart and significantly increase the potential customer base of Organic Garage. Extending our delivery range by partnering with North America’s largest online grocery platform further evolves our e-commerce business, providing additional safe shopping options for our existing customers in addition to finding innovative ways of increasing our customer base going forward.”

About Organic Garage Ltd.

Organic Garage (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1) is one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers and is committed to offering its customers a wide selection of healthy and natural products at everyday affordable prices. The Company’s stores are in prime retail locations designed to give customers an inclusive, unique and value-focused grocery shopping experience. Founded in 2005 by a fourth-generation grocer, Organic Garage is headquartered in Toronto. The Company is focused on continuing to expand its retail footprint within the Greater Toronto Area. For more information please visit the Organic Garage website at www.organicgarage.com