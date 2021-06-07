Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations

DALLAS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it is working with the government of the United Kingdom to promote COVID-19 vaccinations across its leading UK brands including Tinder, Match, OurTime, OkCupid, Hinge, and Plenty of Fish. The apps will run ads for the UK government's Hope Campaign, share vaccine resources, and offer vaccination badges for singles to display on their profiles, as well as free "Super Likes" and other boost-type features for UK users who say they are vaccinated.

Members will start seeing the banners and incentives starting this week, and the campaign will run throughout the month of June.

"An important part of returning to normal is helping people feel safe as they connect in person," said Alexandre Lubot, CEO of Match Group EMEA and APAC. "We are honored to work with the UK government to encourage our members to participate in the vaccination campaign across our dating platforms. A unified push towards more vaccinations will allow people to once again meet in person and connect in meaningful ways."

For many users on Match Group's dating platforms, COVID-19 vaccinations are seen as a necessary step for singles to be able to date safely in person. Users this year have proactively posted about their vaccine status and say they view this as an important component of compatibility.

"I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country. This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme - the biggest and most successful in our history," said Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi. "The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three quarters of adults receiving at least one dose. I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab - it could save your life and protect your loved ones."

Below are examples of vaccine promotion campaigns launching across Match Group in the UK:

Tinder -- Members will be able to add a variety of stickers to their profiles including "Vaccinated" or "Vaccines Save Lives," with Tinder giving those who support the campaign a free "Super Like" to help them stand out among potential matches. Tinder will also launch a "Vaccine Center" which will link to resources to educate members about vaccinations. Tinder is the world's most popular app for meeting new people.

For more on Match Group's work with the United Kingdom, please visit: nhs.uk/covidvaccine.