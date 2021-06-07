 
Match Group Partners With the UK Government To Promote COVID-19 Vaccinations

Tinder, Match, OurTime, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish Will Let Users Show Their Vaccine Status

DALLAS, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) announced today that it is working with the government of the United Kingdom to promote COVID-19 vaccinations across its leading UK brands including Tinder, Match, OurTime, OkCupid, Hinge, and Plenty of Fish. The apps will run ads for the UK government's Hope Campaign, share vaccine resources, and offer vaccination badges for singles to display on their profiles, as well as free "Super Likes" and other boost-type features for UK users who say they are vaccinated.

Members will start seeing the banners and incentives starting this week, and the campaign will run throughout the month of June.

"An important part of returning to normal is helping people feel safe as they connect in person," said Alexandre Lubot, CEO of Match Group EMEA and APAC. "We are honored to work with the UK government to encourage our members to participate in the vaccination campaign across our dating platforms. A unified push towards more vaccinations will allow people to once again meet in person and connect in meaningful ways."

For many users on Match Group's dating platforms, COVID-19 vaccinations are seen as a necessary step for singles to be able to date safely in person. Users this year have proactively posted about their vaccine status and say they view this as an important component of compatibility.

"I am thrilled that we are partnering up with dating apps to boost vaccine uptake across the country. This is another incredible asset to our vaccination programme - the biggest and most successful in our history," said Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi. "The vaccine is our way out of this pandemic and we have made incredible progress so far with over three quarters of adults receiving at least one dose. I encourage everyone who is eligible to roll up their sleeves and get the jab - it could save your life and protect your loved ones."

Below are examples of vaccine promotion campaigns launching across Match Group in the UK: 

  • Tinder -- Members will be able to add a variety of stickers to their profiles including "Vaccinated" or "Vaccines Save Lives," with Tinder giving those who support the campaign a free "Super Like" to help them stand out among potential matches. Tinder will also launch a "Vaccine Center" which will link to resources to educate members about vaccinations. Tinder is the world's most popular app for meeting new people.
  • Match & OurTime -- Members will be able to add a new badge to their profiles to display their vaccine status, with those who participate in the campaign receiving a free "Boost" to help them stand out on the app. Match's AI-enabled Dating Coach, Lara, will also encourage Match users to get their vaccination badge. Match is the place in the UK for daters who want to start something real. OurTime is the dating site for like-minded singles over 50.
  • OkCupid -- Daters will be able to add an "I'm Vaccinated" profile badge and be featured within OkCupid's "Vaccinated" stack, its new matching system that lets users search by select categories on the app. Those who participate will also receive a free "Boost." OkCupid is the dating app made famous by its iconic questions that help people "Match on What Matters," creating love around the world for all communities.
  • Hinge -- Hinge will give users who participate in their vaccination campaign a free "Rose," which indicates to other users that they're especially excited to get to know them. Hinge will encourage users to share their vaccination status on their profiles. As the dating app "Designed To Be Deleted," Hinge is excited to help get its community back out on dates and, ultimately, find a relationship.
  • Plenty of Fish -- Members will be able to add an "I Got the Jab" badge to their profiles. Those who participate will receive 20 Live! credits to use on the Plenty of Fish Live! streaming feature. In the spirit of Plenty of Fish's mission to create low pressure dating experiences, this campaign will provide members with one less question to ask so they can start building meaningful connections.

For more on Match Group's work with the United Kingdom, please visit: nhs.uk/covidvaccine.

