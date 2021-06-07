 
checkAd

Emerson Marks 100 Years of Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Innovation Through Its Copeland Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.06.2021, 15:03  |  88   |   |   

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is celebrating this year as the 100th anniversary of its Copeland brand, a name that has become synonymous with leadership in the design and manufacture of energy efficient, reliable compressors to power air conditioning and refrigeration systems that are enhancing and protecting environments where people live and work. It’s a milestone that Emerson will recognize over the next 12 months as the company continues to innovate advanced Copeland products to solve critical industry challenges.

Reinforcing its commitment to continue Copeland innovation and intense focus on solving critical customer problems, Emerson completed a multimillion-dollar expansion of its Copeland engineering facility in Sidney, Ohio. This investment created 110,000 square feet of new engineering lab space for product research, development and testing of the next generation of compressors, electronics and other critical technologies for the global heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industry. Much of the work in the Sidney labs focuses on innovative compressor technologies that enable more environmentally responsible refrigerants with lower global warming potential (GWP) to meet and exceed efficiency standards and regulations while empowering success in customer designs.

“The Copeland brand has a proud legacy and even brighter future,” said Jamie Froedge, executive president of Emerson’s Commercial & Residential Solutions business. “Air conditioning and refrigeration technologies are increasingly crucial and necessary foundations of daily life around the world. Through our Copeland brand and our inventive approach, Emerson is using our stewardship position and deep history in this space to drive innovation for a more sustainable world.”

The Copeland brand traces its history to inventor Edmund Copeland, who founded a company in Detroit, Mich., in 1921 to transform the refrigeration industry with his unique inventions. When the business faced challenges during the Great Depression, its assets were sold and the operations were relocated to Sidney, Ohio in 1937. In Sidney, four of the company’s enterprising young engineers envisioned the future of possibilities and purchased the business and its compressor patent. When Emerson acquired Copeland in 1986, it continued to honor the spirit of enterprise and inventiveness embodied by the brand’s early founder and champions.

Emerson made significant investments in the development of a new scroll compressor product Copeland was working on at the time of the acquisition and, in 1987, introduced the first scroll compressor sold under the Copeland brand. The success of the product helped revolutionize the air conditioning and refrigeration industries worldwide with highly efficient, reliable performance, leading to the introduction of a family of Copeland scroll compressors for applications ranging from residential and light commercial air conditioning to refrigeration systems for the food and healthcare industries and marine containers.

Emerson remains committed to the continuous innovation of the Copeland portfolio of products and related technologies, driving sustainable solutions that improve efficiency, reduce emissions and conserve resources. In addition to Copeland scroll compressors, Emerson designs, manufactures and markets a full range of Copeland semi-hermetic and hermetic reciprocating compressors, as well as condensing units, for commercial refrigeration applications. Many Copeland products are also equipped with smart features to provide advanced monitoring and protection, diagnostics, power consumption measurements and communications capabilities.

From research and development, design and engineering, to advanced testing and manufacturing at innovation centers and plant locations across the globe, the Copeland brand is positioned to continue its path of inventiveness, meeting the unique needs of each regional market.

For more information about Copeland compressors, visit Emerson.com/Copeland or Emerson.com.

About Emerson
 Emerson (NYSE: EMR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri (USA), is a global technology and engineering company providing innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. Our Automation Solutions business helps process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers maximize production, protect personnel and the environment while optimizing their energy and operating costs. Our Commercial & Residential Solutions business helps ensure human comfort and health, protect food quality and safety, advance energy efficiency and create sustainable infrastructure. For more information visit Emerson.com.

Emerson Electric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerson Marks 100 Years of Air Conditioning and Refrigeration Innovation Through Its Copeland Technology Emerson (NYSE: EMR) is celebrating this year as the 100th anniversary of its Copeland brand, a name that has become synonymous with leadership in the design and manufacture of energy efficient, reliable compressors to power air conditioning and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray Announces Launch of New Medical Cannabis Brand, Symbios
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Performant Financial Corporation set to join Russell Microcap Index
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.05.21
Salt River Project Selects Emerson for Distribution Grid Modernization Project
12.05.21
Emerson Donates Sustainable Refrigeration Technologies to Collaborative Market in Food Desert