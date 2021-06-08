 
checkAd

Rémy Cointreau Launches Its First Employee Stock Ownership Plan ‘My Rémy Cointreau 2021’ in France

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 08:30  |  68   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In recognition of its employees’ commitment to the company, Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) is launching its first capital increase reserved for its employees in France in 2021, with an international opening envisaged in 2022. This will take the form of a ‘known price’ subscription through a collective employee shareholding fund, or FCPE. Settlement of the shares is scheduled for 6 August 2021 at the latest.

In conformity with the decision of the Rémy Cointreau Board of Directors of 31 March 2021, the total amount dedicated to the transaction may not exceed 50,503 shares, i.e. 0.1% of the capital.

In accordance with the timetable determined for the transaction, and subject to the decision of the Chief Executive Officer, eligible employees will be able to subscribe between 24 June and 13 July 2021. The capital increase will be recorded on 6 August 2021.

The offer made to employees will allow them to subscribe at a reference price discounted by 20%, which will be set on 22 June 2021 by the Chief Executive Officer, and will allow them to benefit from an employer contribution equivalent to their personal contribution up to a maximum of €400 gross.

Eric Vallat, the group’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We have launched an ambitious transformation plan for 2030, with the aim of positioning ourselves as the leader of the exceptional spirits market. The launch of My Rémy Cointreau is an important step on this path. It places the men and women of our Group at the heart of our project and ensures their place in the future. It demonstrates our recognition of our employees’ commitment to the company through their expertise which is passed down from generation to generation, their professionalism and their involvement on a daily basis.”

Disclaimer:

More information on the ‘My Rémy Cointreau’ transaction is available in the detailed brochure which can be viewed at www.myremycointreau2021.com.

This press release constitutes the information document required to benefit from the exemptions from the obligation to publish a prospectus provided for in Article 1 4°i) and 5°h) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of 14 June 2017. This information document is for information purposes only and should not be considered as a form of canvassing or solicitation for employees and former employees to participate in the ‘My Rémy Cointreau’ plan. No advice or investment recommendation is given by Rémy Cointreau or any employer regarding this plan. The decision to invest is a personal one, to be taken by the eligible employee considering the diversification of his or her portfolio.

About Rémy Cointreau:

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavours. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group’s portfolio includes 12 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group’s strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

Remy Cointreau Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Rémy Cointreau Launches Its First Employee Stock Ownership Plan ‘My Rémy Cointreau 2021’ in France Regulatory News: In recognition of its employees’ commitment to the company, Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) is launching its first capital increase reserved for its employees in France in 2021, with an international opening envisaged in 2022. This will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends
Paramount+ Announces a Mountain of Movies, Original Series and Live Sports Coming to the Service ...
iOS 15 Brings New Ways to Stay Connected and Powerful Features That Help Users Focus, Explore, and ...
Holicity Inc. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement for Proposed Business Combination ...
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of 6.25% Series C Cumulative ...
macOS Monterey Introduces Powerful Features to Get More Done
Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Apple Advances Its Privacy Leadership with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, and watchOS 8
watchOS 8 Brings New Access, Connectivity, and Mindfulness Features to Apple Watch
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Outstanding Share Count Ahead of July 29, 2021 ...
FireEye Announces Sale of FireEye Products Business to Symphony Technology Group for $1.2 Billion
C3 AI Announces Record Fiscal 2021 Results
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Files Preliminary Proxy Statement, Voting to Begin June 16, 2021
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Unveils All New Communication Initiative to Engage Directly With ...
FSD Pharma Inc. Appoints a New Independent Director
Organigram Recruits for as Many as 75 Roles Based in Moncton, New Brunswick
Organic Garage’s Fiscal 2021 Year End Webcast Available for Replay
Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 43 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering and ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(22) 
Carbios Successfully Completes Its Capital Increase and Raises €114 Million, Setting a Key ...
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
The Trade Desk Announces a Ten-for-One Stock Split
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
Palantir Reports 49% Revenue Growth; $117M in Cash Flow from Operations, up $404M Y/Y; and $151M in ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Cotterford Co. Ltd. Sends Letter to Board of VolitionRX
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Rémy Cointreau: 2020/21 Annual Results