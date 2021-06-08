Rémy Cointreau Launches Its First Employee Stock Ownership Plan ‘My Rémy Cointreau 2021’ in France

In conformity with the decision of the Rémy Cointreau Board of Directors of 31 March 2021, the total amount dedicated to the transaction may not exceed 50,503 shares, i.e. 0.1% of the capital.

In recognition of its employees’ commitment to the company, Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) is launching its first capital increase reserved for its employees in France in 2021, with an international opening envisaged in 2022. This will take the form of a ‘known price’ subscription through a collective employee shareholding fund, or FCPE. Settlement of the shares is scheduled for 6 August 2021 at the latest.

In accordance with the timetable determined for the transaction, and subject to the decision of the Chief Executive Officer, eligible employees will be able to subscribe between 24 June and 13 July 2021. The capital increase will be recorded on 6 August 2021.

The offer made to employees will allow them to subscribe at a reference price discounted by 20%, which will be set on 22 June 2021 by the Chief Executive Officer, and will allow them to benefit from an employer contribution equivalent to their personal contribution up to a maximum of €400 gross.

Eric Vallat, the group’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We have launched an ambitious transformation plan for 2030, with the aim of positioning ourselves as the leader of the exceptional spirits market. The launch of My Rémy Cointreau is an important step on this path. It places the men and women of our Group at the heart of our project and ensures their place in the future. It demonstrates our recognition of our employees’ commitment to the company through their expertise which is passed down from generation to generation, their professionalism and their involvement on a daily basis.”

More information on the 'My Rémy Cointreau' transaction is available in the detailed brochure which can be viewed at www.myremycointreau2021.com.

