Anaplan to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.06.2021, 22:10  |  49   |   |   

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), provider of a leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, announced today that its management team will present virtually at the following investor conference:

Berenberg Thematic Software Days Conference
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
8:00 a.m. (PT) / 11:00 a.m. (ET)

Interested parties can listen to the live audio webcast of Anaplan’s presentation available on Anaplan’s Investor Center website at https://investors.anaplan.com. A replay of the presentation will be available on the website following the completion of the event.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company that empowers global organizations to orchestrate business performance and execute digital transformation with confidence and agility. Leaders across industries rely on our platform—powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology—to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation to compete in today’s digital economy. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 175 partners and more than 1,700 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

Wertpapier


