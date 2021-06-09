 
Organic Garage Provides Insight Into Ongoing Initiatives; Expansion Opportunities, Instacart Agreement, and Plant-based Food Progress

Organic Garage Ltd. (TSXV: OG, OTCQX: OGGFF, FRA: 9CW1), one of Canada’s leading independent organic grocers, is pleased to provide an update on several exciting initiatives the Company is working on in 2021 to continue to grow the business.

Expansion:
 The Company continues to evaluate expansion opportunities, both domestically and internationally. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a renewed focus on grocery as an essential service, and landlords and developers are actively looking for grocery tenants, particularly in the health & wellness space, to anchor new real estate properties or vacancies. We are excited to have been sought out for these types of developments that may lead to potential future brand expansion opportunities in existing or new territories.

Online Sales:
 The Company is pleased to announce that the initial launch of online sales with Instacart has been well received by customers. The Company recently announced that it had signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Instacart, North America’s largest online delivery platform, for the online ordering and delivery of groceries from all Organic Garage retail locations. The agreement significantly increases the Company’s online delivery service area, amplifying an online sales strategy that was implemented in January 2020, and has shown consistent growth since its inception. The larger service area encompasses over 2.11 million households and will allow Organic Garage to sell to customers in new markets such as Mississauga, Milton, Brampton, Newmarket, Scarborough, and Pickering, to name a few.

Hand-Picked Partner Program:
 After the successful launch of the Cheese Boutique Hand-Picked Partner program in its Junction location in May, the company is working towards rolling out the kiosk to its other locations over the course of 2021. Building on the well-received launches with Tori’s Bakeshop and Cheese Boutique, the company is working on other kiosk programs in the categories of specialty meat, specialty bakery, flowers & plants and prepared foods to augment its core grocery offer and enhance the Organic Garage shopping experience for its customers.

Future of Cheese:
 Our newly acquired plant-based food company Future of Cheese has made significant progress since the acquisition, establishing commercial production partnerships with industry leading Flamaglo Foods Ltd, as well as the Company's Toronto-based commercial kitchen where the FoC team is actively completing commercial batch formulations on its initial SKUs, planned for launch this summer. The updated branding across all platforms has been completed and further updates including final renderings will be showcased publicly in the coming weeks.

