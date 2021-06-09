Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the 'Company') is releasing a White Paper outlining 5 innovative ways to improve patient engagement in clinical trials. The five key points …

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2021 / Oncology Pharma Inc. (OTC PINK:ONPH) Oncology Pharma, Inc. (the 'Company') is releasing a White Paper outlining 5 innovative ways to improve patient engagement in clinical trials. The five key points in the White Paper (which can be found here: https://www.oncology-pharma.com/white-papers are: Health Literacy, Patient Concierge Service, Trial Support Community, Easy-to-use User Interface, and Empowering with data. Oncology Pharma is delighted to advance this technology and looks forward to utilizing the platform for its studies involving our licensed IP utilizing its features and increasing engagement and efficiencies. Further, Oncology Pharma will seek to advance the platform to be utilized and made available for studies and clinical trials on a worldwide basis.

Connect2Med is a patient engagement and retention platform designed to improve the clinical trial experience for both patients and providers. With Connect2Med, sponsors, CROs, and sites have a place for leads, or people in their databases, to 'live' in an online community. The platform provides a private, secure space where people interested in or recruited to clinical trials have a safe, closed community they can join that provides trustworthy information and compassionate connections to support them on their journey.

Connect2Med provides a motivating trial experience through increased engagement and easy to use communication tools. They have access to a dedicated trial specific portal (patient facing app), where they can perform functions like eDiary, ePRO and telehealth visits. The platform is FHIR compatible and easily integrates with EHR, CTMS, CRM from major vendors in the industry. Patients' workflow can be automated through a set of digital workflows, with automated interventions and escalation when needed. Sites and CROs can post upcoming trials in a public space for all to see, boosting public awareness through social sharing. Site owners and Sponsors have access to impactful data, metrics and reports that allow them to make strategic decisions to improve retention, growth, performance, satisfaction and ROI.

ABOUT ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC.

ONCOLOGY PHARMA, INC. (OTC PINK:ONPH) (the 'Company') is currently engaging in research and development of therapeutics for oncology and prides itself for having a world-class Advisory Board that keeps the Company in the forefront of developing technologies in cancer research, biotechnology, and healthcare.