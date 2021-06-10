 
Cutting Edge Boxlight Technology Implemented in School District

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of the ProColor interactive flat panel displays in Central Kitsap School District (Silverdale, WA).

Central Kitsap SD is a large district made up of 19 schools and over 11,500 students. The district invested in Boxlight ProColor interactive flat panel displays, wanting a multi-use product to replace aging, wall-mounted projectors and update their science learning environments. The ProColor interactive panel has allowed science teachers to incorporate more simulations and videos, as well as conduct real-time interviews with STEM experts from around the world.

Doug Dowell, Central Kitsap SD STEM Coordinator and Grants supervisor states, “Interactive panel technology allows for a variety of uses. Teachers have yet to maximize the functionality of these devices.”

For a full case study about this successful implementation, please visit Boxlight.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch and Mimio. The company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com and Clevertouch, https://www.clevertouch.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements because of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
Boxlight Wins “Classroom Technology Innovation of the Year” Award in 2021 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program
08.06.21
Boxlight Launches Financial Services Program
03.06.21
Clevertouch Technologies Adds Another Ed Tech Success Story from South Africa
27.05.21
School Innovates Classroom With Boxlight Technology
20.05.21
A Texas District Chooses Boxlight to Revamp Ed Tech
13.05.21
Boxlight Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results