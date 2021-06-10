 
League and Humana Partner to Digitally Transform Healthcare Experience for Millions of Members

League, a technology-focused health company powering digital transformation in healthcare, and Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), a leading health and well-being company, today announced an agreement to collaborate on a novel digital health and benefits platform with the potential to reach millions of Humana Employer Group and Specialty insurance members.

“Humana is committed to helping our members achieve their best health, and that starts with making their experience with us as easy and intuitive as possible,” said Chris Hunter, President, Humana Group, Military & Specialty Segment. “We’re excited to partner with League to create a fully connected digital experience utilizing innovative data and AI-driven technology and next generation personalization capabilities to empower Humana members on their health journeys.”

As part of the collaboration, League will architect, configure and implement the platform utilizing Humana’s systems and content, with the goal of connecting benefit information, health and well-being resources and support in one seamless application. League will be responsible for ongoing application management, enhancements and platform innovation.

“League is thrilled to partner with Humana to help build upon and accelerate their digital transformation,” said Mike Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. “Our innovative Platform as a Service (PaaS) offering, paired with Humana’s healthcare expertise will help to provide a best-in-class customer experience for their members.”

Humana intends to deploy the new digital experience starting in late 2021 and continuing throughout 2022 with phased launches across different markets.

“Humana members want a personalized and convenient experience that incorporates care, wellness and clinical management in one place,” said Heather Cox, Humana’s Chief Digital Health and Analytics Officer. “This collaboration with League is another example of how Humana is working enterprise wide to enable comprehensive health journeys, with the ultimate goal of improving outcomes.”

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a technology-focused health company powering the digital transformation of healthcare. Employers, pharmacy retailers, healthcare providers and payers use our Health OS platform to deliver integrated and personalized Health Journeys that drive consumer engagement. People across the world use digital health platforms powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

 

Wertpapier


