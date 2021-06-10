 
Ryder Named Leader in the 2021 Gartner ‘Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America’ Report

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces that it is positioned in the “Leader” category for the 2021 “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America” research report by Gartner, a leading information technology research and advisory company. The report evaluates 19 third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico based on capabilities, strategies, services, and customer-preferred operating models. The Leader category includes those positioned highest in Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210610005809/en/

Ryder recognized for proprietary technology, last-mile delivery, and cross-border solutions; positioned in the “Leader” category for the 2021 “Magic Quadrant for Third-Party Logistics, North America” research report by leading information technology research and advisory company Gartner. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Now, more than ever, shippers are turning to 3PLs as strategic partners with the pandemic having underscored just how critical it is for supply chains to be resilient in the face of disruption,” says Steve Sensing, president of supply chain solutions for Ryder. “The key is to work with a 3PL committed to investing in and deploying best-in-breed technologies that work together to increase operational efficiency across the supply chain and create a competitive advantage for customers, ultimately improving the end-consumer experience. Over the past 15 months, we have worked tirelessly to help customers ramp up their last-mile delivery solutions to keep pace with skyrocketing e-commerce demands, while also providing cross-border solutions to help customers gain greater control over their inventory and speed their products to market.”

According to Gartner, “One major differentiating capability for this Magic Quadrant is the 3PL’s ability to demonstrate agility, adaptability, and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. As with any major disruptive event, customer needs became quite fluid, and responding quickly to those rapidly changing needs is a key critical factor. Providers that successfully demonstrated agility, adaptability and resiliency through the crisis were able to provide better support to their customers. That support was instrumental in helping customers deliver on the strategic imperatives of their organization. Vendors that were able to identify key logistics trends and demonstrate concise, deliberate and effective action taken in response to those trends scored higher in the Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.”

