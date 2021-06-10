 
Edgewater Wireless to Add New Board Member

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSX.V: YFI) (OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce that Ralph Garcea has accepted the Company’s invitation to join its Board of Directors pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on June 16, 2021.

With more than 22-years of experience in senior positions at major and boutique investment dealers in the US and Canada, Mr. Garcea was a top-ranked research analyst specializing in technology, gaming and industrial companies. Mr. Garcea is the managing partner and co-founder of Focus Merchant Group, a boutique advisory firm offering a full range of financial advisory services. He currently serves as a Director on the board of TSX-listed Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF).

“We are pleased that Ralph Garcea has accepted our invitation to be nominated as a candidate for a Board position,” said Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless. “As a well-regarded technology analyst with deep roots in growing technology companies, we believe his expertise and counsel will be invaluable for the company.”

Spectrum Slicing
 Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided, or sliced, to enable more radios to operate in a given area. Think of Spectrum Slicing like moving from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway — regardless of Wi-Fi technology. A recent Proof of Concept showed Spectrum Slicing delivering 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed1.

Investor Relations Engagement
 Edgewater also announces that it has retained Venture North Capital Inc. ("Venture North") for strategic marketing, investor relations and capital markets communications services. Venture North will arrange and attend meetings with professional investors, maintain ongoing contact and broaden relationships with the professional investment community on Edgewater's behalf.

The Company and Venture North have entered into a consulting agreement for an initial term of three months, after which it will continue on a monthly basis until terminated by either party. In consideration of its services, the Company will pay Venture North CAD $6,500 per month (plus HST). This engagement is subject to TSX-V approval.

"Building on the success of our recent PoC, our team at Edgewater has been focused on commercial engagements with Tier 1 customers and building silicon partnerships to bring Spectrum Slicing to market. We’re positioning the company to execute on our growth strategy,” said Brian Imrie, Chair of Edgewater Wireless. "We are happy to have engaged with a seasoned investor relations group to tell our unique story to the market.”

