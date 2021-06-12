Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF), (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2021 Annual Meeting held in …

The number of directors of the Company was set at six and the six directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.