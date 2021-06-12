 
checkAd

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting

Autor: Accesswire
12.06.2021, 03:05  |  78   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF), (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2021 Annual Meeting held in …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF), (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2021 Annual Meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia, were approved.

The number of directors of the Company was set at six and the six directors named in the management information circular of the Company were elected. Voting on the election of directors was conducted by ballot and the results reported by the scrutineer of the meeting are set out below.

  Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Antonio Canton

66,067,399

97.42%

1,750,680

2.58%

Victor Dario

57,737,228

85.14%

10,080,851

14.86%

Horst Daspersgruber

66,062,599

97.41%

1,755,480

2.59%

Roman Mironchik

57,737,428

85.14%

10,080,651

14.86%

Robert van Doorn

57,837,928

Seite 1 von 3
Gold Springs Resource Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gold Springs Resource Corp. Announces Results of Annual Shareholders Meeting VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2021 / Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSX:GRC)(OTCQB:GRCAF), (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions that shareholders were asked to consider at its 2021 Annual Meeting held in …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Jadestone Energy PLC Announces Dividend Declaration
Evolution Petroleum to Present Virtually and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 11th Annual East ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
Pure Extraction Corp.: Purx Signs Two Definitive Agreements with AVL Powertrain UK and Ballard ...
Torchlight Announces Results from Special Meeting of Its Stockholders
Great Atlantic Completes $2.0 Million Offering Backed by Mr. Eric Sprott
Jaguar Health Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Until Friday, July 9, 2021 ...
AdvanceTC Issues Updated Investor Guide, Unique Position In The Satellite And Space Market
Prospera Announces Increase in Debenture Offering
Viva Gold Amends Financing Terms
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
ADAX, The Cardano Based Decentralized Exchange That's Changing The Status Quo.
Enzolytics Announces A Comprehensive Therapeutic Protocol For Production Of Monoclonal Antibodies ...
Minerco (MINE) Responds To SEC Suspension of Trading on OTC Markets
Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Closing on the Macallan and Highlands Lithium Projects in the ...
Empower Clinics Signs Six Agreements for New Clinic Locations with National Pharmacy Group
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
SolGold PLC Announces Corporate Governance Update
Petroteq Energy Announces that Production of Oil from the POSP has Recommenced
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
Cielo Secures Land Purchase to Build Second 100% Owned Facility in Alberta and Debt Financing for ...
Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. Closes Future Home Power Acquisition, Adding $1 Million per Week in ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.06.21
Gold Springs Resource Drills 7 More Holes at Gold Springs; Brings Total to 22 Holes in 2021 Program, Assay Results Pending