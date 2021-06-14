 
Tikehau Capital Availability of the Documents Relating to the Merger and Contribution Operations in Connection With the Proposed Reorganisation

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 07:30  |  42   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO), the global alternative asset management group, announced that it has made available to the public the documents relating to the merger of Tikehau Capital General Partner by Tikehau Capital and the partial contribution of assets by Tikehau Capital Advisors to Tikehau Capital in connection with the proposed reorganisation announced on 20 May 2021.

In anticipation of combined general shareholders’ meeting of Tikehau Capital to be held on 15 July 2021 at 3:00 p.m., Tikehau Capital has made available to the public the exemption document waiving the obligation to publish a prospectus prepared in connection with the merger and contribution operations announced in its press release dated 20 May 2021.

The documents relating to the merger and contribution operations listed under Article R. 236-3 of the French Commercial Code are available to the shareholders of Tikehau Capital who can prove their quality as such at the registered office of Tikehau Capital under the conditions provided by applicable legislation or can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website (www.tikehaucapital.com, section Shareholders > GM > Combined General Meeting 15 July 2021).

Given the current health crisis linked to the Covid-19 pandemic, shareholders are encouraged to request communication of documents by electronic means at the following address: shareholders@tikehaucapital.com.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €29.4 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2021). Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors. Leveraging its strong equity base (€2.8 billion of shareholders’ equity at 31 December 2020), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 607 employees (at 31 March 2021) across its 12 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP) For more information: www.tikehaucapital.com

DISCLAIMER:

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or investment advisory services. It contains general information only and is not intended to provide general or specific investment advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future earnings and profit, and targets are not guaranteed.

Certain statements and forecasted data are based on current forecasts, prevailing market and economic conditions, estimates, projections and opinions of Tikehau Capital and/or its affiliates. Due to various risks and uncertainties. actual results may differ materially from those reflected or expected in such forward-looking statements or in any of the case studies or forecasts. All references to Tikehau Capital’s advisory activities in the US or with respect to US persons relate to Tikehau Capital North America.

