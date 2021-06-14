 
checkAd

Energy Focus, Inc. Enters Marketing Partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.06.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting technologies, has entered into a marketing partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors to offer advanced LED lighting and controls retrofit solutions and ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfection products and solutions.

A key feature of the partnership includes Energy Focus’ Total Solutions, a new, turnkey retrofit service offering featuring the EnFocus human-centric lighting (HCL) system that can dim and color-tune LED lighting to align with the human body’s natural 24-hour lighting cycle, or circadian rhythm, to enhance the quality of life for users. By partnering with a network of certified Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and lighting retrofit contractors (LRCs), Energy Focus’ Total Solutions will provide the full gamut of lighting retrofit services, including lighting audits, proposal generation, financing, as well as managing the installation and ongoing maintenance of the installations.

Other offerings include Energy Focus’ nUVo chemical-free UV-C air disinfection electronic products, including nUVo Tower, a portable room-based device, and nUVo Traveler, an in-car device with rechargeable batteries. The nUVo UV-C air disinfection products, which are specifically designed and developed to intercept live virus in real time, are powerful and portable solutions to inactivate and destroy infectious pathogens such as coronavirus and influenza for homes and businesses with 99.9%+ effectiveness.

The Energy Focus products will be available through the FirstEnergy Home website – www.firstenergyhome.com. FirstEnergy Home is an eCommerce marketplace that allows consumers to shop best-in-class smart home products and services. Total Solutions will be offered through FirstEnergy Advisors, providing energy broker services and also has partnered with Energy Focus to provide referrals for customers interested in Total Solutions LED retrofit services and UV-C disinfection products.

“Joining forces with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors to bring our growing portfolio of advanced HCL and UV-C disinfection products to their commercial and residential customers embodies the true spirit of ‘Triple Bottom Line’ benefits – financial, environmental, and human health,” said James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus, Inc. “This partnership combines FirstEnergy Home’s position as a top-tier home energy management provider with Energy Focus’ proven technologies, experience and expertise for developing and launching advanced LED and HCL lighting solutions and UV-C disinfection technology designed to help facilities and homes achieve better and more sustainable lighting as well as safer and healthier spaces.”

Seite 1 von 3
Energy Focus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Focus, Inc. Enters Marketing Partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting technologies, has entered into a marketing partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors to offer advanced LED lighting and controls retrofit solutions and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Washington Prime Group Commences Voluntary Chapter 11 Financial Restructuring with RSA Supported by ...
Diablo II: Resurrected Reopens the Gates of Hell September 23
Salesforce and Accenture Help ISDI Reduce its Environmental Impact and Increase Sustainability ...
RLX CLASS ACTION ALERT: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces a Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against ...
Velodyne Lidar Introduces Next-Generation Velabit Sensor
Nomad Foods Announces Launch of Senior Secured Notes Offering
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
PotlatchDeltic Reports Fire Damage at Ola, Arkansas Sawmill
Humanigen Initiates Submission for Lenzilumab Marketing Authorization in COVID-19, to the United ...
Dr. Paul Burton to Join Moderna as Chief Medical Officer
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Longer-term Data for Kite’s Yescarta in Relapsed or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Demonstrate ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders – ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.06.21
Energy Focus Partners with threeUV to Jointly Market and Distribute UV by Energy Focus Products