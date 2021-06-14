Energy Focus, Inc. Enters Marketing Partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors

A key feature of the partnership includes Energy Focus’ Total Solutions, a new, turnkey retrofit service offering featuring the EnFocus human-centric lighting (HCL) system that can dim and color-tune LED lighting to align with the human body’s natural 24-hour lighting cycle, or circadian rhythm, to enhance the quality of life for users. By partnering with a network of certified Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) and lighting retrofit contractors (LRCs), Energy Focus’ Total Solutions will provide the full gamut of lighting retrofit services, including lighting audits, proposal generation, financing, as well as managing the installation and ongoing maintenance of the installations.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting technologies, has entered into a marketing partnership with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors to offer advanced LED lighting and controls retrofit solutions and ultraviolet (UV-C) disinfection products and solutions.

Other offerings include Energy Focus’ nUVo chemical-free UV-C air disinfection electronic products, including nUVo Tower, a portable room-based device, and nUVo Traveler, an in-car device with rechargeable batteries. The nUVo UV-C air disinfection products, which are specifically designed and developed to intercept live virus in real time, are powerful and portable solutions to inactivate and destroy infectious pathogens such as coronavirus and influenza for homes and businesses with 99.9%+ effectiveness.

The Energy Focus products will be available through the FirstEnergy Home website – www.firstenergyhome.com. FirstEnergy Home is an eCommerce marketplace that allows consumers to shop best-in-class smart home products and services. Total Solutions will be offered through FirstEnergy Advisors, providing energy broker services and also has partnered with Energy Focus to provide referrals for customers interested in Total Solutions LED retrofit services and UV-C disinfection products.

“Joining forces with FirstEnergy Home and FirstEnergy Advisors to bring our growing portfolio of advanced HCL and UV-C disinfection products to their commercial and residential customers embodies the true spirit of ‘Triple Bottom Line’ benefits – financial, environmental, and human health,” said James Tu, Chairman and CEO of Energy Focus, Inc. “This partnership combines FirstEnergy Home’s position as a top-tier home energy management provider with Energy Focus’ proven technologies, experience and expertise for developing and launching advanced LED and HCL lighting solutions and UV-C disinfection technology designed to help facilities and homes achieve better and more sustainable lighting as well as safer and healthier spaces.”