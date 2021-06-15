At Home Group Inc. Announces Expiration of “Go-Shop” Period

Pursuant to the merger agreement, At Home’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of its exclusive financial advisor, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (“Goldman Sachs”), actively and diligently solicited alternative acquisition proposals from potentially interested third parties. In total, 24 third parties, including 17 financial sponsors and 7 potential strategic acquirors were contacted; however, during the “go-shop” period only one of the parties signed a nondisclosure agreement, and none of the parties expressed interest in pursuing a potential transaction involving the Company. In addition, Goldman Sachs received no inbound inquiries from other potentially interested parties during the “go-shop” period.

At Home Group Inc. (“At Home” or “the Company”) (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, today announced the expiration of the 40-day “go-shop” period under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement, pursuant to which Hellman & Friedman (“H&F”), a premier global private equity firm, will acquire At Home in an all-cash transaction that values At Home at $2.8 billion, including the assumption of debt. The 40-day “go-shop” period expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on June 14, 2021.

The waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 expired on June 14, 2021. Upon completion of the transaction, At Home will become a privately-held company, and At Home’s shares will no longer trade on The New York Stock Exchange.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as legal counsel to At Home’s Special Committee of the Board of Directors.

About At Home

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home decor superstore, offers over 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 227 stores in 40 states. For more information, please visit us online at investor.athome.com.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

