 
checkAd

OppFi Named a Crain’s Fast 50 Company for the Third Consecutive Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.06.2021, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Opportunity Financial, LLC ("OppFi"), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, announced today it has been named the 7th fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain’s Chicago Business. This is the third consecutive time OppFi has been named a Crain’s Fast 50, ranking fourth in 2019 and eighth in 2020.

“Being named to this prestigious list for the third year is truly a great honor. As a Chicago-based fintech, this recognition holds extra meaning to us because it recognizes our dedication to building a great place to work both in Chicagoland and virtually,” said Jared Kaplan, chief executive officer, OppFi. “This is an exciting time to be a part of OppFi. We are building the digital financial services destination for the everyday consumer to deliver upon our mission of expanding credit access and financial inclusion for the millions who are locked out of traditional options.”

The company recently announced the national expansion of its SalaryTap product, a payroll-linked small dollar loan product, reaching 33 states with plans to further expand into 45 states in the fourth quarter of 2021. In April, OppFi announced the OppFi Card, a new mobile-first credit card designed to expand credit to millions of consumers who are locked out of mainstream financial products. OppFi plans to launch OppFi Card in the second half of 2021.

On February 9, 2021, OppFi and FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA), a special purpose acquisition corporation, entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in OppFi becoming a public company.

In addition, OppFi has also collected an impressive number of recent accolades including:

  • An Inc. 5000 ranking of fastest-growing companies for five consecutive years, including four times in the Inc. top 500
  • Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers
  • Financial Times List of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies
  • A Deloitte's Technology Fast 500
  • Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Lending Company
  • Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago

The company holds a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. OppFi also maintains an average Net Promoter Score of 85, which is higher than many financial services companies as well as top consumer brands.

Seite 1 von 3
FG New America Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OppFi Named a Crain’s Fast 50 Company for the Third Consecutive Year Opportunity Financial, LLC ("OppFi"), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, announced today it has been named the 7th fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain’s Chicago …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Adamis Files Definitive Proxy Statement and Sends Letter to Stockholders
Clean Energy Unveils New Visual Identity to Signify Its Role in a Future Carbon-Neutral World
BrainChip CEO Shares Business Insights with Investment Community at the OTC Market Group’s ...
Activision Blizzard Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment With ...
Marc Jacobs Fragrances Hosts Social Fundraiser for The Center on Cameo to Support the LGBTQIA+ ...
Wish Announces Partnership With Leading Ecommerce Platform PrestaShop
Accenture to Acquire Engineering Capabilities from DI Square to Strengthen PLM and ALM Capabilities ...
GE Aviation and Safran Launch Advanced Technology Demonstration Program for Sustainable Engines; ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Materialise Announces Proposed Public Offering of 4.0 Million American Depositary Shares (ADSs)
Exelon Foundation and Exelon Corp. Name Selected Startups in Second Round of Climate Change ...
U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20, Pfizer’s Pneumococcal 20-valent Conjugate Vaccine for Adults Ages ...
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.06.21
OppFi Announces New Relationship with Best Money Moves to Expand Credit Access Through Employers with SalaryTap