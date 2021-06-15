OppFi Named a Crain’s Fast 50 Company for the Third Consecutive Year

“Being named to this prestigious list for the third year is truly a great honor. As a Chicago-based fintech, this recognition holds extra meaning to us because it recognizes our dedication to building a great place to work both in Chicagoland and virtually,” said Jared Kaplan, chief executive officer, OppFi. “This is an exciting time to be a part of OppFi. We are building the digital financial services destination for the everyday consumer to deliver upon our mission of expanding credit access and financial inclusion for the millions who are locked out of traditional options.”

Opportunity Financial, LLC (" OppFi "), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, announced today it has been named the 7 th fastest-growing Chicagoland company by Crain’s Chicago Business. This is the third consecutive time OppFi has been named a Crain’s Fast 50, ranking fourth in 2019 and eighth in 2020.

The company recently announced the national expansion of its SalaryTap product, a payroll-linked small dollar loan product, reaching 33 states with plans to further expand into 45 states in the fourth quarter of 2021. In April, OppFi announced the OppFi Card, a new mobile-first credit card designed to expand credit to millions of consumers who are locked out of mainstream financial products. OppFi plans to launch OppFi Card in the second half of 2021.

On February 9, 2021, OppFi and FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA), a special purpose acquisition corporation, entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in OppFi becoming a public company.

In addition, OppFi has also collected an impressive number of recent accolades including:

An Inc. 5000 ranking of fastest-growing companies for five consecutive years, including four times in the Inc. top 500

Forbes America 2021 list of America's Best Startup Employers

Financial Times List of the Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies

A Deloitte's Technology Fast 500

Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Lending Company

Built In's 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago

The company holds a 4.8/5 star rating with more than 14,000 online customer reviews, making it one of the top customer-rated financial platforms online. OppFi also maintains an average Net Promoter Score of 85, which is higher than many financial services companies as well as top consumer brands.