CAI International, Inc. Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
18.06.2021, 01:34  |  61   |   |   

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) (“CAI” or the “Company”), one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (“MHC”). Under the terms of the merger agreement with MHC (the “Merger Agreement”), MHC will acquire all of CAI’s outstanding and fully diluted common stock in an all-cash transaction for $56.00 per share, which represents a total equity value of approximately $1.1 billion, consisting of $104 million (par value) of preferred stock and $986 million of common stock equity value, assuming a fully-diluted share count of 17.6 million based on the treasury stock method, and an enterprise value of $2.9 billion, based on balance sheet information included in the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q as of March 31, 2021.

David Remington, Chairman of the CAI Board of Directors commented, “After a review of strategic alternatives by our Board of Directors, we are pleased to reach this agreement with MHC, which we believe is in the long-term best interests of our shareholders. This merger is the culmination of discussions that started in Fall of 2019. During those discussions we have been most impressed by the vision of MHC, a vision shared by Hiromitsu Ogawa, who founded CAI over 30 years ago. Mr. Ogawa built a world class container leasing company by focusing on delivering value to customers and we are pleased that this vision will endure. We believe our shipping line customers and manufacturing partners will most certainly benefit from the scale and financial strength of the merged company.”

The cash consideration of $56.00 per share of common stock represents a 46.8% premium over CAI's closing stock price today, June 17, 2021, and a 31.3% premium over the volume weighted average share price during the 60 trading days ended June 17, 2021. Holders of the Company’s Series A and Series B preferred stock will receive cash equal to $25.00 per share of preferred stock plus all accrued and unpaid dividends as of the date the merger is consummated.

CAI’s Board of Directors has unanimously approved the transaction. The transaction, which is currently expected to close in the late third quarter or early fourth quarter of 2021, is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by CAI’s stockholders, and receipt of certain regulatory and lender approvals, as well as the migration of the jurisdiction of certain of the Company’s subsidiaries to the United States. The transaction is not contingent on receipt of financing by MHC.

