checkAd

Sanju Bansal Joins Similarweb Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.06.2021, 15:04  |  56   |   |   

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital market intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Sanju Bansal to its board of directors, effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sanju to our board of directors,” said Or Offer, CEO and founder of Similarweb. “Sanju brings decades of experience as both a serial entrepreneur and member of the board of directors of several successful publicly traded companies. After a thorough search, I couldn’t be more confident in the positive impact Sanju will have on our board and Similarweb as a whole.”

"I am excited to join the Similarweb board at such a time of strong growth for the company," said Bansal. "On the heels of its public market debut, Similarweb is strongly positioned as a leader in its markets. I look forward to working with Or and the team to help Similarweb realize its mission to measure the digital world, delivering intelligence and insight that helps every business win online.”

Sanju Bansal is CEO of Hunch Analytics, a company dedicated to harvesting newly available data sources in healthcare and education to improve provider efficiency and consumer outcomes. He also serves as a member of the board of directors of several companies, including Everquote (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, Cvent, a cloud-based event management software provider, and Clarabridge, a customer experience technology company.

Bansal formerly co-founded MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a worldwide provider of enterprise software platforms for business intelligence, mobile software, big data and cloud-based services. He served as MicroStrategy’s vice chairman and executive vice president until 2013, having been chief operating officer the previous 19 years.

Bansal holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from MIT and an M.S. in computer science from Johns Hopkins University.

About Similarweb:

As a trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

Seite 1 von 3
Similarweb Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanju Bansal Joins Similarweb Board of Directors Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital market intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Sanju Bansal to its board of directors, effective immediately. “We are thrilled to welcome Sanju to our board of directors,” said Or …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
CNH Industrial to Acquire Raven Industries, Enhancing Precision Agriculture Capabilities and Scale
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Provides Summary of the Transactions Slide Presentation
Westlake Significantly Expands its Presence in the Growing North American Home Construction ...
Europcar Mobility Group Rejoins Euronext SBF 120 Index
Vivendi and Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. Sign an Agreement for the Sale of 10% of UMG’s ...
Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (“PSTH”) to Acquire 10% of the Ordinary Shares of ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Emergent BioSolutions Inc. ...
Ambarella Expands Security AI Vision SoC Portfolio With Two New Families; Doubles Resolution to ...
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ...
Titel
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
Alussa Energy Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting ...
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
BevCanna Signs Agreement to Further Expand Distribution of TRACE Products through U.S. Independent ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels