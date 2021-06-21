Sanju Bansal Joins Similarweb Board of Directors

“We are thrilled to welcome Sanju to our board of directors,” said Or Offer, CEO and founder of Similarweb. “Sanju brings decades of experience as both a serial entrepreneur and member of the board of directors of several successful publicly traded companies. After a thorough search, I couldn’t be more confident in the positive impact Sanju will have on our board and Similarweb as a whole.”

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital market intelligence company, today announced the appointment of Sanju Bansal to its board of directors, effective immediately.

"I am excited to join the Similarweb board at such a time of strong growth for the company," said Bansal. "On the heels of its public market debut, Similarweb is strongly positioned as a leader in its markets. I look forward to working with Or and the team to help Similarweb realize its mission to measure the digital world, delivering intelligence and insight that helps every business win online.”

Sanju Bansal is CEO of Hunch Analytics, a company dedicated to harvesting newly available data sources in healthcare and education to improve provider efficiency and consumer outcomes. He also serves as a member of the board of directors of several companies, including Everquote (NASDAQ: EVER), a leading online insurance marketplace, Cvent, a cloud-based event management software provider, and Clarabridge, a customer experience technology company.

Bansal formerly co-founded MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a worldwide provider of enterprise software platforms for business intelligence, mobile software, big data and cloud-based services. He served as MicroStrategy’s vice chairman and executive vice president until 2013, having been chief operating officer the previous 19 years.

Bansal holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from MIT and an M.S. in computer science from Johns Hopkins University.

About Similarweb:

As a trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/