Sokoman Minerals Options 80 Claims Lying in the Fleur de Lys Land Package, Western NL

Sokoman Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SIC) (OTCQB: SICNF) (the “Company” or “Sokoman”) today announced the execution of two (2) property option agreements (the “Option Agreement(s)”) to add additional mineral claims to the Company’s Fleur de Lys Property in Newfoundland.

Alexander S. Duffitt and Margaret Duffitt (the “Duffitt Optionors”) have granted Sokoman the option to acquire a 100% interest in a property of six licenses consisting of 51 claims (the “Duffitt Property”) subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty (the “Duffitt NSR”) in favor of the Duffitt Optionors (the “Duffitt Option”). One percent of the Duffitt NSR may be purchased by the Company for $1M any time prior to production. The Duffitt Option will terminate if Sokoman fails to complete any of the following terms, each cash payment and share issuance to be made jointly to the Duffitt Optionors: