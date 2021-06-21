Mannatech Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Mannatech’s Chairman of the Board, J. Stanley Fredrick, chaired the Meeting and David Johnson, Mannatech’s Chief Financial Officer, spoke to the shareholders sharing the company’s financial results for 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

Mannatech, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MTEX ) ("Mannatech"), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its shareholders passed all proposals put to a vote at Mannatech’s annual shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") held Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

There were 2,063,280 outstanding shares of Mannatech’s common stock as of April 16, 2021 entitled to vote and 1,450,658 shares, or approximately 70.3% represented at the Meeting, either in person or by proxy.

The following matters were submitted and voted upon at the Meeting:

1. Mannatech shareholders voted on the election of two individual to the Board of Directors as Class I Directors to hold office until 2024 as set forth below:

Name Number of Shares For Number of Shares Withheld Broker Non-Votes Larry A. Jobe 870,161 141,699 438,798 Kevin Robbins 992,713 19,147 438,798

2. Mannatech shareholders voted to ratify the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as set forth below:

Number of Shares For Number of Shares Against Number of Shares Abstaining Broker Non-Votes 1,410,565 40,063 30 0

3. Mannatech shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Mannatech’s named executive officers as set forth below: