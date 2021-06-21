checkAd

Mannatech Announces Results of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

Mannatech, Incorporated (Nasdaq: MTEX) ("Mannatech"), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, announced that its shareholders passed all proposals put to a vote at Mannatech’s annual shareholder meeting (the "Meeting") held Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

Mannatech’s Chairman of the Board, J. Stanley Fredrick, chaired the Meeting and David Johnson, Mannatech’s Chief Financial Officer, spoke to the shareholders sharing the company’s financial results for 2020 and the first quarter of 2021.

There were 2,063,280 outstanding shares of Mannatech’s common stock as of April 16, 2021 entitled to vote and 1,450,658 shares, or approximately 70.3% represented at the Meeting, either in person or by proxy.

The following matters were submitted and voted upon at the Meeting:

1. Mannatech shareholders voted on the election of two individual to the Board of Directors as Class I Directors to hold office until 2024 as set forth below:

Name

Number of Shares

For

Number of Shares

Withheld

Broker

Non-Votes

Larry A. Jobe

870,161

141,699

438,798

Kevin Robbins

992,713

19,147

438,798

2. Mannatech shareholders voted to ratify the appointment of BDO USA, LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 as set forth below:

Number of Shares

For

Number of Shares

Against

Number of Shares

Abstaining

Broker Non-Votes

1,410,565

40,063

30

0

3. Mannatech shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Mannatech’s named executive officers as set forth below:

Number of Shares

For

Number of Shares

