APi Group Announces Closing of Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.06.2021, 22:01  |  16   |   |   

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, or “APi” or the “Company”) today announced that it has closed its previously announced private offering by APi Group DE, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, of $350 million aggregate principal amount of 4.125% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The Notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by the Company and certain of the Company’s existing and future domestic subsidiaries.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay outstanding indebtedness and for general corporate purposes, as well as for transaction fees and expenses.

The Notes were offered solely to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and, unless so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to whom, such an offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s planned use of any proceeds from the offering of the Notes. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, market and other general economic conditions, the Company’s perception of future availability of equity or debt financing needed to fund its businesses and the risk factors set forth in the periodic reports and other documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Wertpapier


