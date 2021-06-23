Cherry AG sets final offer price at EUR 32 per share

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Cherry AG (the "Company" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries "Cherry"), a global innovation and quality leader in the manufacture of premium mechanical gaming switches and peripherals for gaming, office and industry as well as healthcare and security applications, has set the final offer price for its initial public offering at EUR 32 per share.The first day of trading for the Company's 24,300,000 shares on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) is planned for 29 June 2021. The total number of shares and the final offer price correspond to a market capitalization of EUR 778 million. In the context of the offering, 4,300,000 new ordinary bearer shares from a capital increase of the Company and 8,695,000 existing ordinary bearer shares from the Selling Shareholder (thereof 2,000,000 from the exercise of an upsize option and 1,695,000 to cover the over-allotment) were placed.The shares will carry the international securities identification number (ISIN) DE000A3CRRN9 and the German securities identification number (WKN) A3CRRN. Delivery of the offered shares to investors will take place on 29 June 2021.Hauck & Aufhäuser is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner, and ABN AMRO (in cooperation with ODDO BHF SCA) and M.M.Warburg & CO are acting as Joint Bookrunners for the IPO.Cherry is a globally active manufacturer of high-end switches for mechanical keyboards and of computer input devices. Its business focusses on mechanical keyboard switches for gaming keyboards and on computer input devices used in a variety of settings, mainly for gaming, office, industry, cybersecurity protection as well as telematics solutions for healthcare practices. Since its foundation in 1953, Cherry stands with its two business areas, Gaming and Professional, for innovative and premium quality products developed specifically for the needs of its customers.