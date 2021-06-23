checkAd

These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 18:27  |  34   |   |   

Synack's 2021 Guardians of Trust Awards honor the hard work and dedication of cybersecurity professionals from leading organizations worldwide

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As cyber attackers have rocked consumers' trust over the past few months and led senior U.S. administration officials and corporate leaders to call the recent scourge of ransomware "a national security threat,'' cybersecurity professionals are fighting every day behind the scenes to keep organizations safe.

The Guardians of Trust Awards recognize outstanding individuals and teams that are leading the industry in proactively pursuing excellence not just in security, but in trust

Their work is often unrecognized and even unseen, but it keeps the digital infrastructure and systems that we all rely on daily from succumbing to attacks. The Guardians of Trust Awards recognize outstanding individuals and teams that are leading the industry in proactively pursuing excellence not just in security, but in trust. In today's digital world, gaining hard-won trust is an incredibly difficult challenge and the work that goes into maintaining it is all too often under-appreciated.

Synack launched these crowdsourced awards in 2019 to recognize those unsung professionals that go above and beyond to protect consumers, stakeholders and brands. Nominations were sourced from our most respected community members and trusted security teams across all industries. Winners were chosen by Synack's Guardians of Trust Awards Committee with comprehensive expertise in leading security organizations and building trusted brands.

This year's winners have demonstrated that they protect their customers first, display innovation in cybersecurity practices, represent excellence in the protection of their brands and never settle for the status quo.

The 2021 Guardians of Trust Award Winners include:

  • Most Trusted CISO: Betsy Wille, Abbott 
  • Most Trusted CISO: Mike Baker, GDIT
  • Most Trusted Pioneer CISO: Jason Lewkowicz, Cognizant
  • Most Trusted Pioneer CISO: Daniel Hooper, Varo Money
  • Most Trusted Security Team North America: Domino's
  • Most Trusted Security Team North America: Abacus Insights
  • Most Trusted Security Team, EMEA: bp
  • Most Trusted Security Team, EMEA: Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer
  • Most Trusted Security Team, EMEA: RSA Insurance Group 
  • Most Trusted Solution Partner: Azure Security Modernization, Microsoft
  • Most Trust Partner, EMEA Ignition Technology
  • Most Trust Partner, North America: Trace3
  • Most Trusted Federal Consulting Partner: Accenture Federal Services
  • Most Trusted Hacker: Özgür Alp, Synack Red Team

For all of the winners, trust is an essential tenet in their roles as security professionals. It's ingrained in how they do their jobs and also how they communicate the importance of security across their organizations.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

These Are the 14 Cybersecurity Leaders and Teams at the Forefront of Safeguarding Trust Synack's 2021 Guardians of Trust Awards honor the hard work and dedication of cybersecurity professionals from leading organizations worldwide REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As cyber attackers have rocked consumers' trust over …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Thoma Bravo Advantage Shareholders Approve Proposed Business Combination with ironSource
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
IBM and Indian Institute of Science Launch Innovation Lab to Advance Hybrid Cloud Research in India
Lucara Recovers 1,174 Carat Diamond from the Karowe Mine in Botswana
TidalScale Announces Reseller Agreement with 365 Master Data
Students learn better with Science Bits, research proves
Aircall, now valued above $1bn, raises $120M in Series D funding, led by Goldman Sachs Asset ...
Trekanten redevelopment plan's zoning proposal set for public hearing
TechSee Launches First Scalable AR Assistant Platform Powered by Computer Vision AI
Titel
IBM Closes Acquisition of Turbonomic to Deliver Comprehensive AIOps Capabilities for Hybrid Cloud
100% of Hotels in Qatar Are Now Qatar Clean Certified
Dame Heather Rabbatts Appointed Chair and Vanessa Cowling Non-executive Director of Garden Studios
Alzheimer's Disease Market Set To Witness Spells of Growth in the 7MM By 2030, Foresees ...
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Updates 2021 Financial Guidance to Include Recently Acquired GW ...
Lippulaiva has some of the most advanced energy solutions in the world - smart energy systems are ...
AR/VR and AI Tech in Education Creating Unique Opportunities for Early Investors
Complications in COVID-19 leading to Heart Conditions Creates Unknown Opportunities in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market: TMR
HH Global to acquire Adare International
Airbnb.org, DoorDash, IKEA, and Teleperformance recognized for their efforts to integrate refugees ...
Titel
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
TSM and FTX Sign $210 Million Naming Rights Partnership, Largest in Esports History
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
AIMCo Announces Appointment and Reappointment to Board of Directors
Shell To Sell Interest In Deer Park Refinery To Partner Pemex
BAT's Vuse becomes world's first global carbon neutral vape brand
Global Mobile Payment Market Size Projected To Reach $12.06 Trillion by 2027
Why The Future Of Esports Will Likely Be Powered By Mobile Apps
Atom Alloys unveils revolutionary fuel storage explosion prevention system to protect lives, ...
Citycon Oyj considers issuance of green Capital Securities
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
University of Toronto Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus