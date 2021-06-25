checkAd

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Conclusion of Strategic Process with Agreement for the Sale of Legacy Business to Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
25.06.2021, 12:50  |  37   |   |   

Osmotica will receive a $110 million upfront cash payment, with the potential to receive up to $60 million in additional milestone payments
Alora will acquire manufacturing operations in Marietta, Georgia in addition to legacy products
Osmotica will retain the RVL Pharmaceuticals business focused on ophthalmology and aesthetics, led by its flagship product, UPNEEQ
Osmotica will also retain arbaclofen extended-release (“ER”) tablets in development to treat Multiple Sclerosis (“MS”) spasticity
Conference call to be held at 8:30 a.m. ET

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement with Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC (“Alora”) pursuant to which Alora will acquire Osmotica’s portfolio of legacy products and its Marietta, Georgia manufacturing facility, for up to $170 million.

“Today’s announcement is a meaningful step in the transformation of our business and aligns with our strategy of building a portfolio of growth assets in ocular aesthetics,” said Brian Markison, CEO of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. “The legacy business has been an important part of our evolution, and we would like to recognize the excellent performance of our employees as they have remained focused throughout this process. The proceeds generated by the sale will be used to retire a substantial portion of our outstanding indebtedness and position us to accelerate the commercialization efforts of our flagship product, UPNEEQ. Since the introduction of UPNEEQ, our confidence in the brand has continued to grow, and we believe that this is the right time to further focus on this tremendous asset.

“Alora Pharmaceuticals is an excellent home for our legacy business given its diverse portfolio and dedication to high-quality branded and generic products,” added Markison.

“Alora Pharmaceuticals is excited to welcome the Osmotica team to our growing company. This acquisition will immediately bolster our platform of generic and branded product lines and will contribute to the long-term growth of our contract research and development and manufacturing capabilities,” said Art Deas, CEO of Alora.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc Announces Conclusion of Strategic Process with Agreement for the Sale of Legacy Business to Alora Pharmaceuticals, LLC Osmotica will receive a $110 million upfront cash payment, with the potential to receive up to $60 million in additional milestone paymentsAlora will acquire manufacturing operations in Marietta, Georgia in addition to legacy productsOsmotica will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Atari plans to apply for delisting from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm
Sanofi: Libtayo (cemiplimab) approved by the European Commission as the first immunotherapy indicated for ...
Oxurion NV to Focus Resources on Clinical Assets THR-687 and THR-149
Assure Holdings Supports Rare Auditory Brainstem Implant Surgery
DSS Adds Ivy Brook Medical Center to its American Medical REIT Portfolio
Angus Gold Appoints David Cobbold to its Board of Directors
Mountain Valley MD Provides Update on Key Strategic Initiatives: Patent Award, FDA Collaborative Research Agreement, Cold Chain, Dose Sparing, Husbandry, Oncology, ...
Sanofi: Availability of the Q2 2021 Memorandum for modelling purposes
Titel
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
GameSquare Implements Restricted Share Unit Compensation Plan
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
DarkPulse, Inc. Signs Teaming Agreement with Grae-Con Construction Inc. to act as the Company’s ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus