MPC Capital: ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland Fund receives approval as a sustainable financial product and purchases further project

- Initiation of one of the first real estate funds with Article 8 approval as a sustainable financial product under the EU Disclosure Regulation - Purchase of a new multi-family building in Bad Nauheim in the Frankfurt metropolitan region Hamburg, June 28, 2021 - The ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland fund initiated by MPC Capital (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4) has received the green light from the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) to position itself as a financial product under Article 8 of the Disclosure Regulation.

The EU Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), which came into force in March 2021, is intended to lead to greater transparency in the European market for financial products with regard to sustainability issues. Funds that take into account environmental and social characteristics as well as good corporate governance (ESG) and regularly report on this will be certified as so-called Article 8 products. ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland is one of the first financial products in the real estate asset class in Germany to have such approval.

In addition, ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland has acquired its second project. The building complex, consisting of several high-quality apartment buildings, was constructed with KfW 55 energy standard in Bad Nauheim in the Frankfurt am Main metropolitan region by Procom Invest from Hamburg. Completion was on schedule for the end of June 2021. The project with 32 flats between two and four rooms comprises around 2,600 square metres of living space.

ESG Core Wohnimmobilien Deutschland was launched together with Universal-Investment as an open-ended special AIF. The fund is to comprise a total investment volume of EUR 300 million and invest specifically in real estate projects that consistently meet a comprehensive catalogue of ESG criteria.

The central investment criterion of the fund is the development of a sustainable residential real estate portfolio. With the use of a scoring model developed specifically for this fund, target properties are identified that meet a number of quantitative and qualitative sustainability criteria along relevant UN sustainability goals.