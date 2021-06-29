Hop-on Reschedules Investor Video Meeting on digitalage.com and IPR Licensing Opportunities

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is rescheduling its upcoming investor meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, at …

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is rescheduling its upcoming investor meeting to discuss the latest developments and plans. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2021, at 1:00 PM US Pacific Time.

Vision

To be the leading engagement platform that is fair and equitable for the creator economy.

Mission

Our mission is to lead the social media industry through combatting content piracy and empower publishers, influencers and contributors by providing a one stop shop for content creation and management so they can reach their full potential.

Position

For publishers, influencers and contributors, Digitalage is revolutionizing the creator economy supporting the next generation of marketers and influencers through its engagement platform of digital rights management tools that will empower users to connect, upload and share content, while compensating rights holders through utilizing decentralized Web 3.0 blockchain technologies.

Here is a link to our sizzle reel. https://go.hop-on.com/tce.

Our goal is for most major social media platforms, device manufacturers, communications service providers, and others to implement our rights management technologies to bring about a more equitable media economy for all, eclipsing prior efforts in this space.

Our business model is to share revenues with publishers, influencers, and contributors, protecting them from the scourge of pirated content. This will foster even more creative, provocative, and informative content, providing higher quality options for consumers, better vehicles for revenue generation, and increased profits for all involved.

Our public website and mobile apps will be similar to Facebook®, Instagram®, and YouTube®, but will revolutionize revenue generation and sharing by providing online digital storage, advanced contract management, workflow, analytics, along with cutting-edge escrow and payments.

Here is a link to our presentation. https://go.hop-on.com/fso.

Peter Michaels, CEO of Hop-on stated, "I have had a family situation arise which caused us to reschedule the meeting. I am excited to show off what we have accomplished. It is extremely interesting how others perceive other social medial platforms. I am not sure if you saw this video, https://go.hop-on.com/z7d from Roger Waters, turning down Mark Zuckerberg's request to use Pink Floyds "Another Brick on the Wall song. Recently received my signed license agreement to use Pink Floyd's song for our decentralized social media platform. We have certain rights to the song for www.digitalage.com."