DGAP-News DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Market entry in Austria, new combination product and new sales cooperations

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
30.06.2021, 11:15  |  57   |   |   

DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Market launch/Expansion
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: Market entry in Austria, new combination product and new sales cooperations

30.06.2021 / 11:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
  • Market entry in Austria with pet health insurance for dogs and cats
  • Digital sales platform as the basis for successful internationalisation
  • Transfer of partnership with ProSiebenSat.1 Digital to Austria
  • New combination product "DFV-KombiSchutz" for the German market
  • Two new sales cooperations as additional growth drivers
  • Confirmation of the 2021 goals

Frankfurt am Main, 30 June 2021 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a leading InsurTech and digital insurance company in Europe, can report that despite a difficult market environment caused by the COVID 19 pandemic, it is defying these difficulties due to its digital and online-based business model.

Today, DFV starts selling pet health insurance for dogs and cats in Austria and simultaneously launches a new combination product, "DFV-KombiSchutz", in Germany.

Scalable digital sales also in Austria
The market for pet health is booming worldwide; according to a forecast, the global market volume will rise to around USD 40 billion in 2021. By entering another European market, the Frankfurt-based InsurTech is internationalising its field of activity and consistently continuing its growth course in the area of pet health insurance.

Under the domain www.dfv.at, the Frankfurt-based InsurTech is launching an attractive retail product in Austria today based on its digital sales platform. According to Statista, 0.64 million dogs and 1.8 million cats lived in Austrian households in 2019. In order to make intensive use of the existing market potential in Austria at an early stage, the existing partnership with ProSiebenSat.1 Digital in Germany will also be transferred to Austria from 1 September 2021 at the latest. The new pet health insurance of Deutsche Familienversicherung will then also be marketed on the high-reach TV and online channels of the broadcasting group in Austria. The marketing will take place, following the German model, under the brand "PETPROTECT" and via the website www.petprotect.at.

