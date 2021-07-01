checkAd

VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 833-670-0715 (domestic) or 236-714-2931 (international) and entering the conference ID 6293033. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on July 29, 2021 until midnight ET on August 5, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 800-585-8367 (domestic) or 416-621-4642 (international) and entering the passcode 6293033.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on July 29, 2021, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 28 gaming facilities comprising 47 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties aims to deliver sustained income and value growth through its strategy of creating the highest quality and most productive experiential asset portfolio in American real estate investment management. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

