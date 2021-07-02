Labcorp to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on July 29, 2021

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The company will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9 a.m. ET that day to discuss the results. The earnings release and accompanying financial information will be posted on the Labcorp Investor Relations website.

Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-898-8036 within the U.S. and Canada, or 1-720-634-2811 internationally, using the conference ID 1789612. In addition, a real-time webcast of the conference call will be available on the Labcorp Investor Relations website.