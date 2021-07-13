First Drill Hole at St Anthony Gold Mine Reports Near Surface 11.9 grams per tonne over 8.4 metres

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from its first diamond drill holes of its Phase One drilling program on the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2021 / Maxtech Ventures Inc. ("Maxtech" or the "Company") (CSE:MVT)(Frankfurt:M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce assay results from its first diamond drill holes of its Phase One drilling program on the St Anthony gold mine property located in the Kenora-Patricia Mining District, Ontario. Highlights: