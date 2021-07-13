checkAd

Allison Transmission and IndyGo Partner to Bring Electric Hybrid Buses to Indianapolis Public Transit

13.07.2021   

Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to announce that in partnership with Cummins and GILLIG, has delivered 24 electric hybrid buses to IndyGo, the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation.

IndyGo is now running Allison-equipped electric hybrid buses for Indianapolis Public Transport. (Photo: Business Wire)

Allison’s H 40 EPTM electric hybrid propulsion system is paired with the Cummins B6.7 in GILLIG buses. This system improves fuel consumption by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus and reduces CO2 emissions, helping to protect the environment.

In addition, beginning in 2022, Allison’s next generation eGen Flex electric hybrid system with geofence technology will be integrated into three of IndyGo’s new buses, providing full electric operation for up to 10 miles, multiple times per route, depending on the duty cycle. This will enable IndyGo buses to eliminate engine emissions and noise by operating the bus with the engine off when the bus is stopped for loading and unloading passengers at bus stops and in dense pedestrian areas, as well as when moving through zero emission zones and bus depots.

“Given the technology evolution as it attains maturity, high capital expenses associated with charging infrastructure and other quality and reliability concerns over the typical full life cycle of a transit bus, many transit properties across the country are struggling to implement fully electric solutions for their fleets. The Allison eGen Flex is a viable, reliable option that allows fleets to protect the environment and improve ridership experience right now,” said Rohan Barua, Vice President of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “We are proud to deliver this revolutionary solution to IndyGo right here in Indianapolis.”

The Allison eGen Flex propulsion system is a resilient solution that provides fleets with full electric capability when required, as well as the ability to operate in hybrid mode when needed for longer routes, unplanned congestion or an inability to recharge due to power grid challenges, as it does not require any external charging source for its operation. With the eGen Flex, Allison has created a solution that can automatically and seamlessly pass through “Zero Emission Zones” by transitioning between electric and diesel engine propulsion.

