Granite Awarded $18 Million Road Reconstruction Project in Salt Lake City

Granite (NYSE:GVA) has been awarded the $18 million contract for the 300 West Reconstruction project by Salt Lake City in Utah. The contract award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter committed and awarded projects (CAP).

The scope of work consists of the full reconstruction of 300 West from 900 South to 2100 South. The project design features a number of innovative highlights, like a fully protected two-way bike lane and the incorporation of greenery-filled “parkstrips” to aid in stormwater management, as well as providing a buffer from traffic for pedestrians. Additional work includes cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) sewer lining, flat concrete work, traffic signal systems, and asphalt paving.

“We are excited to work with Salt Lake City on the 300 West project to improve mobility and safety for vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic,” said Granite Vice President Jason Klaumann. “Our local facilities will also be providing the materials for this multi-season project.”

Materials provided by Granite facilities include 8,200 linear-feet of CIPP from Liner Products, a Granite Inliner company. Granite’s Cottonwood facility will provide 17,000 tons of hot-mix asphalt and the Coyote facility will provide 14,000 tons of aggregate base.

Construction is underway and expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.

About Granite Inliner

Granite Inliner is a leading provider of trenchless water and wastewater system renewal services. From our flagship Inliner Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) to our glass-reinforced Inliner STX UV-cured liners and technologies, we rehabilitate a broad range gravity and pressure pipeline systems. Our approach reduces disruption to the public and the environment, while completing the project in less time and less cost than traditional excavation. For more information visit the Granite Inliner website.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

