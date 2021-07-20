Nass Valley Gateway Looks Ahead After Q2 Growth

checkAd

20.07.2021 / 11:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Nass Valley Gateway nearly doubled their sales QoQ this year after releasing their new product lines and innovative direct sales platform

VANCOUVER, BC via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD. (NVG), (CSE: "NVG.CN"); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: "3NVN"), distributor of top quality THC-free, broad and full spectrum CBD consumables, continues to build momentum from their quarterly growth into Q3 by analyzing their trending products while forming strong marketing partnerships. After a quarterly increase of 84.7% in online sales, Nass Valley Gateway identifies Pain Relief, Pet and Delta 8 products as their top 3 selling product categories.

The most popular of each category are the pain relief Roll On Cooling Gel, cheese flavored Pet Chews, and Delta 8 Gummy Bears. Nass Valley has also seen more than double the growth on their hemp cigarettes and bath bombs. "The market is responding with excitement to our diverse product line. As people are becoming more aware of CBD and Delta 8, they are also looking to discover new ways to utilize it. We are able to offer a catalog of more than 60 products to meet the growing demand and the number," states Michael Racaniello from the NVG Board of Directors.

Nass Valley has initiated marketing partnerships with leading online platforms in the CBD, cannabis, and hemp space such as, Herb. Herb has over 80 million monthly video views, 14 million community members, and 41 million monthly engagements, which Nass Valley Gateway will leverage to help propel their brand to the mainstream. Nass Valley has also launched their new direct sales platform, Nass Valley Direct, a hybrid model focused on developing B2B, and B2C direct sales networks across the nation led by Jeff Rogers. Rogers is the founder and former CEO of Kannaway, the first company in the space who used a direct sales approach. "This model is a clear differentiator in the industry," quotes Rogers.

