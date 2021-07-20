checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $7.1 Million Emergency Alerts Contract to Enhance Nationwide Public Safety

July 20, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communication technologies, announced today that, during its fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, it has been awarded a $7.1 million multi-year contract for the deployment of a cellular-based Wireless Emergency Alerts (“WEA”) solution with a tier-one mobile network operator. This is Comtech’s first major award for a WEA solution.

Comtech will install the containerized WEA solution consisting of the Commercial Mobile Service Provider (“CMSP”) Gateway and Cell Broadcast Center (“CBC”). This service allows the citizens in the area to receive government-issued alerts on their mobile devices warning them of imminent threats to life and property based on location, such as tornado warning alerts. The Comtech WEA solution supports the latest Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) WEA requirements as well as the operator’s LTE and 5G networks.

“This public-safety centered application aligns with Comtech's focus on improving emergency-related communications,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “We are honored this customer has chosen Comtech for this vital solution to help protect citizens in times of crisis.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

